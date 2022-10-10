Stephen Jones says Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parson ‘felt good’ Monday morning following groin injury

The Dallas Cowboys picked up their fourth win in a row on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams and basically the entire reason a big reason why was their stellar defense.

Of course, the Cowboys defense is headlined by Micah Parsons and part of what made his performance against the Rams more impressive was that he suffered a groin injury in the first half. During the second half, Parsons ripped off two sacks while dealing with the issue, including the game-winning exclamation point at the very end.

Dallas is now 4-1 and looking like one of the most complete teams in the entire NFL. They have a huge matchup within the NFC East this week against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and Parsons’ status is obviously one that many people are interested in.

Thankfully, it seems that there isn’t much cause for panic. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Monday following the win, Stephen Jones said that Parsons “felt good” at the team facility on Monday morning.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on Micah Parsons’ groin injury: “We’ll certainly monitor that. … Feel good about the prognosis with him. I know he has checked in this morning and felt good. Feel good about him being available” Sunday night vs. the Eagles — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 10, 2022

The Cowboys will not be back at work until Wednesday so we will have to see if Parsons is on the injury report. Jerry Jones will appear on 105.3 The Fan between now and then so perhaps he will offer a bit more clarity, but either way this is very promising to hear the day after the injury happened.

Philadelphia is the lone unbeaten team in the NFL and the divisional implications from the game are obvious. Dallas is obviously at their best when Micah Parsons is playing for them so the Cowboys will clearly be as cautious as they need to be.