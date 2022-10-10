WATCH: Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard breaks down his 57-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

The Dallas Cowboys visited SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon and left with their fourth win in a row. There are a lot of reasons as to why Dallas was so successful and the way that running back Tony Pollard played is high on that list.

Pollard has actually played well while in this very stadium before. He did so wearing the same navy Cowboys jersey as he went off during last season’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi in Week 2. Perhaps this building belongs to him, that at least seemed to be his disposition during his 57-yard touchdown run on Sunday.

Thanks to Q30, Pollard was kind enough to join us for a conversation on Monday about the Q-Collar that he wears, his thoughts on this Dallas Cowboys season, and much more. With his big moment happening about 24 hours before our interview he was also kind enough to break it down for us. You can watch the entire interview right here, his breakdown of his touchdown starts at right about the seven-minute mark.

It is clear that Pollard prides himself on being a physical runner and not just someone who has game-changing speed. He is one of the quicker players on a football field at any given time but the fact that he can also be a bruiser of sorts only adds to his overall skillset.

We want to extend our gratitude to Pollard for taking the time just one day after the Cowboys beat the Rams for joining us and discussing so many things. If you have any questions or want to learn more about Q30 and the Q-Collar that he wears you can visit their website right here.