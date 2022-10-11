Jerry Jones on the status of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: ‘He’s got to spin the ball’

The Dallas Cowboys are winners of four in a row, and if they manage to make it five then it will be rather epic given that their opponent this week is the Philadelphia Eagles. A five-game winning streak would mean that the Cowboys have defeated last year’s Super Bowl loser, two division rivals (one on the road), last year’s Super Bowl winner, and their third division rival (also on the road) which just so happens to be the last undefeated team left standing throughout the NFL.

Just how likely the Cowboys are to emerge from the City of Brotherly Love with a victory on Sunday night largely depends on the status of quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas continues to defy the odds by winning without Dak, but an enormous amount of attention will be paid to his status as the week unfolds.

Mike McCarthy has said previously that Prescott will have to go through a full week of practice in order to return to action, but what does Jerry Jones have to say? We all know that Jerry will drop bread crumbs at different turns, but he didn’t really do that during his Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan. He did say that Dak would have to ‘spin the ball’ this week, though.

Jerry is basically saying that Dak has to throw the ball functionally, and given that he is a quarterback, that makes enormous sense. It seems that Dak is rested and healed in every way that the team could have hoped but throwing and doing so the way that he is expected to is clearly a different sort of challenge.

Much will be revealed when we see Wednesday’s injury report and just exactly how Dak Prescott is or isn’t listed on it. Until then, we wait.