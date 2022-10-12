Cowboys stat overview: How the Cowboys front 7 matches up with the Eagles offensive line

As of right now, the Philadelphia Eagles have one of the better rushing attacks in football ranking first in attempts (186), fourth in yards (800), fourth in yards per game (160.0), first in touchdowns (12), but are tied for 15th in yards per attempt (4.3). What’s notable is the competition Philadelphia has gone against all season. Here’s a list of teams the Eagles have faced and where they rank in run stop win rate; Detroit lions (24th), Minnesota Vikings (18th), Washington Commanders (19th), Jacksonville Jaguars (15th), and the Arizona Cardinals (27th). The good news? There’s one team listed that was above average. The bad news? Dallas is 26th in run stop win rate.

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush against the Philadelphia Eagles pass blocking will be a heavyweight matchup. Dallas has the best pass rush win rate in the entire NFL while the Eagles have the seventh best pass block win rate. This will be each side’s first real test when looking at the competition each unit has faced, but Dallas has the edge in this department as long as Micah Parsons is breathing. Speaking of, Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce, and left tackle Jordan Mailata could be listed as questionable for Sunday. Mailata is off to an alright start for his standards but suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Cardinals that scans revealed could be day-to-day. While he has a chance to play Sunday, he’ll likely be less than 100% and that’s not good news when you’re going against Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence.

Despite how good the Philadelphia Eagles offense has been so far this season, most of it has been in the first half. The Eagles have scored 135 points this season. 29 of them have been in the second half and 14 of them were in the third quarter of their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. This means the Eagles have scored 15 points in the second half of games since Week 2 with nine of those points coming off of field goals. Regardless of what their record says, the Eagles are not perfect. Taking away their run game and properly using Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will do wonders for the defense against a tough matchup. Philadelphia does not want to be put in obvious passing situations. If Dallas manages to put the Eagles in that situation, the Eagles will lose.