Dallas Cowboys 2022 opponent preview (Week 6): Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles File

2021 Record: 9-8 (Lost in the Wild Card round)

Last Meeting: 01/08/2022 (Cowboys won 51-26)

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni (14-8 as a head coach)

Key Additions: LB Haasan Reddick, WR A.J. Brown, CB James Bradberry, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Key Departures: LB Alex Singleton, S Rodney McLeod

2021 Overview

2021 was an interesting year for this Philadelphia Eagles team, one that is looked as a springboard of sorts for the future prospects of the organization. They finished the season with a winning record and earned a playoff berth, but were subsequently stomped out by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What is clear about the Eagles is they are looking to go all in. Whether Jalen Hurts is the QB of their future, they have wasted no time putting the necessary pieces around him to find the answer to that question.

The Eagles have been aggressive in the talent acquisition department. Active in the free agency pool, trading with other teams, and unafraid to deal draft picks have this organization with a very win now feel to it. Early on in 2022 it is hard to argue with the results. As we head into week six of the season the Eagles are the only undefeated team still remaining.

Player to watch… A.J. Brown, WR

A.J. Brown was one of the biggest moves this Eagles team made in the offseason. A draft night trade to provide Hurts with another receiving weapon was a solid move for Nick Sirianni and his crew that has already begun paying dividends. Through the teams first five games, Brown has amassed 28 receptions, 436 yards and one touchdown. What he has done more so than the statistical out put is just be another option that is able to give his running mate on the other side, DeVonta Smith, more opportunities and providing this Eagles offense with a solid one-two punch out wide.

This is a big season for Jalen Hurts. The organization is trying to find out if he is the guy for the future and the addition of Brown was just another example of the team doing everything they can to provide Hurts with the best chance to succeed. Even though we are only about a quarter into the season, it is hard to ignore how it has gone down so far.

Don’t forget about… Miles Sanders, RB

This year’s version of the Eagles gives you many things to consider when game planning for their offense. Hurts has the ability to run it at any time, we discussed their wide receiver tandem, as well as Dallas Goedert at tight end, but what element that cannot be forgotten is Miles Sanders out of the back field. Over the last few years whether it was injuries or the game plan, Sanders has been an outlier on this offense who just has not provided the production the team would have hoped. This year is different, at least early on. Through the first five games of the season Miles Sanders is sixth in the NFL in carries with 87 and fourth in the league in rushing with 414 yards. Sanders has also scored three touchdowns so far and has been a much bigger part of the overall offensive attack in 2022.

When looking at the Eagles offense, they have of late been one of the tougher running teams in the league in the past few years, and while that was statistically true, it had been misleading. A lot of that came from Hurts and his running ability that made it seem like a less sustainable strategy going forward. 2022 has been a much cleaner, even rushing attack that has shown a productive ground game from both Sanders and Hurts. That is a testament to the offensive line winning, and the receiving threats being feared, but either way this time around the Cowboys cannot afford to let Miles Sanders be the forgotten man.