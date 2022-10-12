Cowboys vs. Eagles: Dallas underrated star for Week 6

One thing is absolutely clear when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles - there is absolutely not love lost between the two teams. The fanbases echo that same message as well as both know what is at stake here in this early season matchup. Both teams are playing a high level of football so far this year. The Eagles are the lone undefeated team left in the league, meanwhile the Cowboys might be the biggest surprise in the NFL as they are on a four-game winning streak without their starting QB.

A lot is going to be sorted out leading up to the game. Dak Prescott and his right thumb will be watched closely as he looks to ramp up his practice reps with hopes of making his return in this key NFC East battle. When it comes to the game itself, the impact will be long felt going forward. Regardless of Dak’s playing status, it is going to take another stellar effort from this defense to keep this talented Eagles offense at bay, and when it comes to doing so Anthony Brown may very well need to be this week’s underrated star.

Week 6 underrated star

Anthony Brown

When you play opposite of a young star in the league in Trevon Diggs, you may find yourself often in the shadows or viewed in an underrated manner. But make no mistake about it, Anthony Brown is a quality NFL cornerback and the Cowboys hit a homerun with the former sixth-round pick out of Purdue. Through five games, Brown has allowed 28 receptions on 48 targets in coverage which is second best for any cornerback in the league. Since Diggs has entered the league and excelled in his role, it has only put more pressure on Brown to produce. As the ball is thrown his way a lot more as teams look away from Diggs, Brown has elevated his game to be considered as one of the leagues better cover cornerbacks.

Once again this week as the Cowboys look to square off against two dynamic pass catching threats in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Brown will be called upon to continue to make a big impact on the outside and win his matchup, regardless of who he lines up across. Most feel that Diggs will see a healthy dose of A.J. Brown, meaning Brown will need to be ready to battle with Smith on Sunday. Smith is extremely athletic, and a fluid route runner who possess great hands and the ability to go and get the football.

No question that Anthony Brown will have his hands full on Sunday, but just like he has over the last two seasons, there is no reason to believe that he isn't capable of stepping up and being once again the underrated star this Dallas Cowboys team needs him to be.