Cowboys Reacts Survey: Week 6

After a high-stakes road game last week versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys will have the stakes raised again this week when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. There is so much packed into one game. First, it’s Cowboys and Eagles, and that’s always enough to get the juices flowing. Then you throw in the fact it’s for first place in the NFC East, an NFC East that looks like the best division in football right now, and you got a very important game. It’s on primetime, and it’s an opportunity for the Cowboys to hang a loss on the last undefeated team in the NFL. This game has it all.

Well, maybe not all. We’re still unsure if it will have Dak Prescott; instead Cooper Rush may have to saddle up again and try to lead the Cowboys to an improbable five-game winning streak. You really couldn’t ask for more from an Ocotber football game.

