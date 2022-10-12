Cowboys news: Micah Parsons speaks out against NFL officiating

Cowboys star Micah Parsons had choice words for NFL officiating.

On Monday afternoon, Parsons took to Twitter himself to amplify the complaints of his fans posting, “We won’t call this but we’ll call a roughing the passer lol! Can we focus in and protect defensive players?” along with a picture of himself reaching for Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford, but falling to his knees as another Rams player reaches over Parsons’ shoulder and across his chest grabbing a fistful of Parsons’ jersey. A roughing the passer penalty called against Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after he sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been a topic of conversation and controversy this week. The legitimacy of the call was on the minds of everyone who tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night — including Micah Parsons. Parsons, who seems to enjoy watching football almost as much as he enjoys playing, posted more tweets about the officiating during the Chiefs-Raiders game than about the actual events of the game. Even though concern over holding calls puts Micah Parsons in the minority compared to those who would like to see a change in the way roughing the passer calls are being made, for someone like Parsons whose legacy is being built on the foundation of sacks, pressures, and quarterback hits, both issues are bound to come into play sooner or later.

Jerry Jones gives another update on the state of Dak Prescott’s injury.

“Let’s put it like this,” Jones said Tuesday during his weekly call-in on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s got to spin the ball. He’s got to really spin the ball.” The fracture was originally thought to be an injury that could have the two-time Pro Bowler sidelined for six to eight weeks. Reports starting surfacing almost immediately after his Sept. 12 surgery, however, that Prescott might return after missing just four games. Of course, much of that best-case-scenario talk came from Jones. Second-string passer Cooper Rush was a nice story last year when he filled in for Prescott for one game and picked up a win. But being thrust into the starting role for an extended period? Amid talk of a ruined season before Week 2, Jones needed to offer hope to the fanbase that No. 4 would be back in the saddle sooner rather than later.

Former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz believes Cowboys are a prime landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr.

Michael Gallup’s recovery was already uncertain enough. Beckham’s injury recovery would be far slower than Dallas’ incumbent wideout, so his ability to contribute would be muted in comparison. Even for a team that theoretically lacked weapons, Beckham would remain a theory far longer than would be helpful. But … what about entering mid-October, as OBJ grows closer to becoming a factor, and Cooper Rush has the Cowboys positioned to make actual noise in the NFC after doing far more than tread water during Dak Prescott’s absence? NY Giants wideout Victor Cruz thinks Odell Beckham Jr. should join Cowboys, Packers According to Cruz, delivered with a heavy sigh: “The best landing spot, I think, for Odell is two places. One, Green Bay,” Cruz said. “The second team, I think, is the Dallas Cowboys. It pains me to say that.”

The Cowboys may be adding another tight end to their roster.

The Cowboys have won four straight with backup quarterback Cooper Rush starting in Dak Prescott’s place. As expected, the offense has been fairly average and dependent on the running game. However, after starting tight end Dalton Schultz only played 10 snaps in Sunday’s 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the team is interested in adding a new TE. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, one name on the list is Seth Green. “Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string of injuries in past month,” Gehlken Tweeted on October 11. “Former Houston TE Seth Green, who played quarterback at nearby Allen High, is working out today, two people familiar with his visit said.” Green has had an interesting path in his football career, starting as a quarterback and playing high-level high school football in Texas. After two schools and an initial lack of NFL interest, Green may now be getting his chance at the league.

Rams head coach Sean McVay made comments about Cowboys fans after Sunday’s game.

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance. In his comments to the media after the game, he recounted the experience of playing in a hostile environment in the team’s native market. It is hard enough to win games in the NFL, let alone at home with the opponent’s fans creating a raucous environment at inopportune times. “It was challenging,” McVay said of the situation on Sunday. “They’ve always been a team that’s traveled well, but we got to give them something to cheer about. Particularly when we’re on offense and we [have] got to be able to play more consistently on special teams.”

