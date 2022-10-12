Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 2022 NFL Week 6

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Eagles in NFL Week 6 as Dallas visits Philadelphia on Sunday night.

We have reached the middle of October and are in for quite the treat within the NFL’s most-storied division.

The NFC East tends to be the most visible foursome in the NFL because of the markets that the teams play in, but this season the hype is completely justified. The Philadelphia Eagles are the league’s last unbeaten team and on Sunday night, on Sunday Night Football to be exact, the Dallas Cowboys are set to visit their longtime rivals to try and hand them their first loss.

Between the two of them the Cowboys and Eagles have nine wins and a lone loss. That defeat obviously belongs to Dallas and came the last time that we saw this group on Sunday night which was during the season opener.

Time will tell whether Dak Prescott or Cooper Rush is playing quarterback for the Cowboys. Whoever it is will need the supporting cast of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and all the rest at their absolute best if they do want to leave Philly with five wins themselves.

The true challenge in this game will belong to the Cowboys superstar defense. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Trevon Diggs, Jayron Kearse, and all of Dan Quinn’s other chess pieces continue to find ways to impress and their next challenge might be their greatest. Jalen Hurts is very talented in his own right and has his own cast of weapons to work with in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders, and more.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

