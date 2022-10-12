 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Eagles injury report (Wednesday): Prescott, Parsons DNP

The latest news on Cowboys injuries for the Eagles game. 

By LP Cruz
Syndication: The Record Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let the latest edition of ‘will Dak Prescott play this week or not’ begin. After sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi said Prescott shook his hand with a firm grip, Cowboys Nation has been on pin and needles at the possibility of Prescott playing Sunday night versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, the early signs aren’t looking promising. While Prescott did throw to the side, was listed as a DNP on the official report. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters the team is preparing to start Cooper Rush at quarterback this Sunday. But. having said all that, there is this...

Among others listed on the injury report was offensive lineman Jason Peters who was a surprise limited participant. Peters was injured during practice last week and was expected to be sidelined for a couple weeks. Peters has been rotating snaps at left guard. Connor McGovern played all of the snaps versus Los Angeles in Peters’ absence. That may change if Peters is able to play this week.

Tight end Dalton Schultz re-aggravated his knee injury but was able to practice earning a limited on the report.

After an outstanding performance against the Los Angeles Rams, Micah Parsons was unable to practice on Wednesday. Parsons sustained a groin injury during the Rams game but was able to return despite some visible discomfort. How he responds to a week of practice should be closely monitored. That said, the team seems confident he’s at no immediate risk of missing this week’s pivotal matchup against the Eagles.

DeMarcus Lawrence was listed as limited with a chest injury. There is confidence he will play too and this is just precautionary.

Rico Dowdle showed up as a DNP with an ankle injury.

