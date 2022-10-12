Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys had their way with the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday and basically the entire a big reason for that was the continued stellar play of linebacker Micah Parsons. It is a bit unfair to limit Parsons’ designation to “linebacker” given the multitude of ways that he is used throughout the Cowboys defense. There is an argument to be made that he is the most dynamic defensive player in the NFL right now, and when you are playing at such an elite level it becomes difficult to out-do yourself given the high expectations that everyone has for you.

Wednesday morning brought the weekly announcements of Players of the Week and lo and behold, Micah Parsons finally broke through this season. He has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5!

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5. He pushed through a first-half groin injury to record two sacks in second half, including one that forced a fumble that Dallas recovered, sealing a 22-10 win over Rams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 12, 2022

Parsons put together a vintage two-sack performance, and what was particularly impressive about that is that they both came in the second half when he was dealing with a groin injury. What’s more is that the second of the two served as the effective game-winner as Parsons wrapped up quarterback Matthew Stafford and forced a fumble that Dallas recovered which allowed them to hit victory formation.

Obviously winning a Player of the Week award is not the goal for the Cowboys or any team in the NFL, but it is always great to celebrate the individual accomplishments of players on this team. Hopefully Parsons is able to be his usual self on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles given that it is a huge game for the Cowboys.