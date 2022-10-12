 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Cooper Rush & Dallas beat L.A. | Week 5 all-22 film analysis

We jump into the film to see how the Dallas Cowboys beat the Rams on Sunday!

By tjenkinselite
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had a huge 22-10 road win over the L.A. Rams. It was a team win in every way possible with the defense stepping up and the offense doing their job to capitalize in key moments.

This was yet again another great game plan by the Cowboys and solid execution from Cooper Rush. Kellen Moore’s design was on display, through not only quality play sequencing but also pre-snap design. The number of shifts and motions used to get premium looks for when the Cowboys threw the ball was beautiful.

I’m really excited to jump into the tape today because while Cooper Rush only finished with a little over 100 yards in the pass game, the all-22 was much more impressive than the box score. I walked away specifically impressed with how he handled the pressure the Rams' defense generates.

Today we are breaking down six total clips, five good, and one bad. I hope y’all enjoy it!

