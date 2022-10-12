Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to throw off to side on Wednesday, but not during practice

Sunday night will see the Dallas Cowboys play one of their bigger games in a while as they are set to visit the Philadelphia Eagles. Interestingly enough, considering this is the game of professional football, we still do not know for certain who the Cowboys quarterback is going to be.

Dak Prescott fractured his thumb during the lone loss of the season for the Cowboys all the way back in Week 1. Since then Dallas has been able to sustain themselves over a four-game winning streak with elite defense, a solid run game, and a veteran backup quarterback in Cooper Rush who has not turned the ball over.

But there is no question that this offense is capable of much more in the healthy hands of Dak Prescott. Whether or not those hands will be healthy and ready is the question of the moment.

Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that Dak Prescott would have to “spin the ball” as far as his progress upon returning. For what it’s worth, Mike McCarthy has said that Dak would have to go through an entire week of practice before returning so that inherently puts a lot of pressure on Wednesday’s injury report to provide us information one way or the other.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice it was reported by ESPN’s Todd Archer that Prescott is expected to throw off to the side ahead of practice but not during practice itself.

Dak Prescott is expected to throw off to the side on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right thumb on Sept. 12 but he will not do so during practice, according to a source. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 12, 2022

Archer also noted that this would be the first time that Dak would have thrown off to the side since the surgery that took place on his thumb, but if it is not taking place during practice, then that sort of answers the prompt that McCarthy gave a few weeks ago.

Obviously anything between now and an announcement on whether or not Dak will play is pure speculation but we can do our best to read the tea leaves that are available to us. Consider that the Cowboys opened as 5.5-point underdogs against the Eagles. As of Tuesday this week that line had moved down to Dallas at +4.5, but as of Wednesday morning at 9am ET it was back up to +5.5 and after 10am ET even got all the way to +6 (where it is at the time of this writing).

Now this could all just be where money is coming in through various sports books (the odds mentioned are from our friends at DraftKings), but Archer’s report comes from a source of his. It isn’t something that was said or noted publicly. So perhaps there is some legitimate assumption happening that Prescott is not playing which would lean oddsmakers towards the Eagles.

We will obviously be monitoring the situation as the week continues to unfold