Thursday Night Football picks and live discussion: Commanders at Bears

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off tonight with a meeting between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. This is a battle between two struggling teams, but the Commanders are 1-point favorites according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is an open thread for game chat.

As we do each week, some of the BTB writers have picked the games using Tallysight. Our picks are below along with explanations for the picks of tonight’s game.

Dave Halprin - Really, you could go either way here, but take the Bears at home.

Tom Ryle - Not much to pick from between the 1-4 Commanders and the 2-3 Bears. The QB situation may favor Chicago a bit, because Carson Wentz is getting sacked continuously and is not protecting the ball particularly well. This is already a bad week for Washington with the recent ESPN article on Dan Snyder, and I think it just gets worse as Chicago uses this game to get back to .500.

Brian Martin - The Washington Commanders will be short three offensive starters on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. TE Logan Thomas, RT Sam Cosmi, and WR Jahan Dotson have all been ruled out this week and their absence further decimates an already struggling Carson Wentz led offense. Because of that, I give the Bears the edge in this Week 6 matchup.

Matt Holleran - This game is going to be ugly. The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears have two of the worst offenses in football and this is going to be a sloppy, low-scoring affair. While the Bears have the better record, I think Washington has the better team. Their defense in particular has played much better the past two weeks and that will be the difference tonight. Washington wins an ugly game to get their second win.

Tony Catalina - Washington is banged up, and both teams aren’t very good. I don’t think we will see ineptitude like last weeks Thursday night affair, but it might rival it. The Bears have a chance to be .500 with a win and I just simply don’t trust Carson Wentz, especially when he is down weapons, give me the Bears in a low scoring ugh fest. (edited)

David Howman - I actually think this game is going to be better than we expect. Justin Fields is coming off his best game of the year and is in line for another big performance against a struggling Commanders defense. Carson Wentz should also produce some entertaining play one way or another, but I see the Bears coming out on top in a surprisingly fun nail-biter.

RJ Ochoa - Death, taxes, and Thursday Night Football being boring regardless of who is broadcasting it. I’d love to talk myself into the Bears further embarrassing this Commanders football team. Chicago is terrible, really hoping that Matt Eberflus can turn them around long-term, but they are so dysfunctional offensively. There is just no way that they can be counted on.

HOWEVER. Washington is a mess. Beyond all of the obvious it is now starting to seem like Ron Rivera is losing this team a little bit. Needless to say the vibes are about as poor as they have been around the football part of this operation throughout his tenure. Give me the Bears.