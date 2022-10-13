 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Eagles injury report (Thursday): Dak Prescott practiced for first time since injury

The latest news on the Cowboys’ injuries.

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The hopeful return of Dak Prescott got a lot more steam on Thursday as the starting quarterback was able to return to practice for the first time since injuring his thumb in week one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is unclear whether or not he will play on Sunday.

Reigning defensive player of the week, Micah Parsons, practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity after he sat out a day prior with a groin injury.

Former decade-long Eagle Jason Peters told reporters that he felt good after sitting out of Dallas’ win over the Los Angeles Rams, and practiced in a limited capacity for the second day in a row.

DeMarcus Lawrence was limited at practice on Thursday with a chest injury but is more likely to play than sit out due to injury concerns. Dalton Schultz has been a repeat offender on the injury list with a PCL (knee) sprain, and found himself limited in practice yet again ahead of a season-altering rivalry game.

Rico Dowdle was out for a second straight practcie with an ankle injury.

