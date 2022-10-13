Cowboys vs. Eagles injury report (Thursday): Dak Prescott practiced for first time since injury

The hopeful return of Dak Prescott got a lot more steam on Thursday as the starting quarterback was able to return to practice for the first time since injuring his thumb in week one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is unclear whether or not he will play on Sunday.

Dak Prescott threw to WRs again after practice today. It sounds like he might have been doing some throwing during practice, too. Dak and CeeDee Lamb declined to comment when asked if he threw during practice.



Dak: “We got better today.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2022

Reigning defensive player of the week, Micah Parsons, practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity after he sat out a day prior with a groin injury.

Former decade-long Eagle Jason Peters told reporters that he felt good after sitting out of Dallas’ win over the Los Angeles Rams, and practiced in a limited capacity for the second day in a row.

DeMarcus Lawrence was limited at practice on Thursday with a chest injury but is more likely to play than sit out due to injury concerns. Dalton Schultz has been a repeat offender on the injury list with a PCL (knee) sprain, and found himself limited in practice yet again ahead of a season-altering rivalry game.

Rico Dowdle was out for a second straight practcie with an ankle injury.