There is confidence that Cooper Rush can win vs. Eagles, and that the Cowboys are legitimate

The Dallas Cowboys face a big game this Sunday night versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The lead in the NFC East is on the table, and this very well could be the last game for Dallas without Dak Prescott. The Eagles 5-0 run to start the season is surprising, but the Cowboys reeling off four straight wins without Dak Prescott is even more surprising.

Mike McCarthy has done a great job of keeping the franchise on track during Prescott’s absence, and some of the moves the front-office made this offseason seem to be working out. So much so that when we asked Cowboys fans about their confidence in the direction of the team, we got a season-high approval of 92%.

That is an incredibly high approval number, but the product on the field is driving it. With the news that Dak Prescott was back at practice in a limited capacity, this could be the last time we see Cooper Rush under center as the starter. Do Cowboys fans think he can get the job done? The answer is a resounding yes.

81% of the Cowboys fanbase has faith that Rush can get the job done.

We also wanted to know if the Cowboys are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. 73% of Cowboys fans think the team can compete for the Lombardi this season.

If the Cowboys win on Sunday night, they will be 5-1, atop the NFC East, and the hottest team in the NFL. The guess is this number would go up a few percentage points next week if all that happened.

