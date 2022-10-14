Cowboys news: DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t ready to break out the Eagles anointing oil just yet

DeMarcus Lawrence needs to see the Eagles prove themselves against the Cowboys defense before he believes in them.

One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles’ surprise 5-0 start this season is Jalen Hurts’ improvement as a passer. Not only has the third-year quarterback remained an elite threat with his legs, but he’s also built a reliable chemistry with a rebuilt receiving corps. Just don’t tell that to the rival Cowboys, who will visit Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday night. Asked about the QB’s growth, Dallas veteran DeMarcus Lawrence downplayed it Thursday while issuing a warning: “He hasn’t played the Cowboys yet.” “Has he played us?” Lawrence said, per the Dallas Morning News. “All right. All you need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good he is. ... We ‘dem ‘Boys. Remember that. Don’t worry about it. ... Ya’ll will see it on Sunday.”

The latest to bring up delaying Dak Prescott’s return is someone a little more familiar with the Cowboys, and someone who has been in a similar situation before under the same lights.

Dallas has won its last four games with backup Cooper Rush running the offense. And if Rush could lead the Cowboys to a victory over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Aikman said, “You start asking the question, ‘Do we put Dak back in?’ “Considering what they’ve been able to do and how they’ve been able to win games with Cooper Rush, I think that becomes a real question the organization has to answer.” Aikman made the comments during his weekly radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas. “I went through this back in 1991, when Steve Beuerlein came in and won the last five games of the regular season and I was ready to play,” Aikman recalled. “Jimmy stayed with Steve in the postseason and I wasn’t happy about it.” Long-term though, AIkman said there’s no question who the starter should be. “Dak is the quarterback of this franchise. I love the guy. And they’re better with Dak at quarterback, but the team is playing good football right now.”

Jason Peters knows the Philly fans well.

Jason Peters spent more than a decade in Philadelphia, so he knows Eagles fans quite well. His return to Lincoln Financial Field as a member of the Cowboys won’t come with much welcome. He knows what he’s in for this weekend in a highly anticipated showdown between NFC East rivals. “I just know Philly fans are f---ing idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really,” Peters said Wednesday, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty. They’re going to cuss at you. ... Philly fans are the wildest fans out there.”

Reports are that Dan Snyder is going to go down without a fight.

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners, including friend and mentor Jerry Jones, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as well. “He’s backed into a corner,” an owner said of Snyder, per ESPN. “He’s behaving like a mad dog cornered.” Per ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, team owners are aware that Snyder hired investigators and that he allegedly “has dirt on” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The report paints a picture of a broken relationship between Jones and Snyder, with the Commanders boss facing ongoing scrutiny in Washington based on charges of financial and sexual improprieties. Snyder’s lawyers are denying that his relationship with Jones is broken and said they have “great respect and admiration for one another.” And the Commanders have reached out to CommandersCountry.com/SI with the following statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

From the supposed No. 1 scoring offense in the entire league last year to historic success on the defensive front in 2022, a change in identity is an understatement.

While answering a question Monday about Kellen Moore’s growth as offensive coordinator, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy provided an interesting response about that shift. “This is a defensive-first operation,” McCarthy said. “That’s mandated by the head coach, because that’s our strength. We identified that in the spring. I think (Moore) has done an excellent job adjusting to that.” The Cowboys have not allowed any of their five opponents to reach 20 points this season, something that hasn’t happened in Dallas since 1972. A defense that led the league with 34 takeaways last year had a breakout game in that department Sunday against the Rams, recording three. An offense that is complementing its defense has Dallas second in the NFL in turnover differential at plus-five. The Cowboys have caused the second-most negative plays for their opponents with 38. They lead the league in quarterback pressures with 91, according to Pro Football Focus, and are second in sacks, with 20. One notable change on the back end is that a group that played 38 percent man coverage (third-most in the NFL) last season, is playing only 24 percent (18th in the league) this season. They’re 72.5 percent in zone coverage is 10th-most in the NFL.

