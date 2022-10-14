Cowboys vs. Eagles injury report (Friday): Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb questionable

Cooper Rush may need to saddle up at the starting quarterback position for the Cowboys for at least one more NFL Sunday with Dak Prescott being ruled questionable this weekend as he continues to nurse his thumb injury. Prescott was in practice for the first time since early September on Thursday, but possibly hasn’t seen enough practice reps to be thrown into the fire at Philadelphia.

Before being officially ruled questionable for Sunday, Jerry Jones praised Dak’s throwing speed coming back from injury on Friday morning and said that ‘all systems are a go’ in that department.

Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan if he expects Dak Prescott to start next week vs. the Lions: “I don’t want to say, but he has made a lot of progress. Throwing the ball with zip and (that’s) very, very important. How he is healing is just great. So all systems on go there.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

Defensive Player of the Week Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will both play despite missing time in practice this week with groin and chest injuries, respectively.

Ceedee Lamb is a surprise addition to this week’s final injury report and is questionable to play.

Jason Peters could play against his former team after dealing with a chest injury he acquired in practice the week leading up to the Cowboys’ road win over the Los Angeles Rams. He is questionable.

The duo of safeties Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson are both full go for game time, as is guard Connor McGovern.

Tight end Dalton Schultz will play through his knee injury, and Jake Ferguson is also cleared for action.

Running back Rico Dowdle will not play on Sunday after sitting out of practice this week with an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and cornerback Jourdan Lewis will be available for the Cowboys with full participation in practice throughout the week.