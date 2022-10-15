 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Weekend Update: The latest news on both Cowboys and Eagles rosters before gameday Week 6

Before game day commences for Week 6, a rundown of the final roster news for the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles this week at Lincoln Financial Field. The home team are favorites to win this one, however, in their last 17 games against NFC teams Dallas is 14-3 against the spread. Both teams are coming in on a hot streak. The Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak, while the Eagles are undefeated (5-0) with a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. So one team will have a streak come to an end.

So what’s the final news on both teams before kickoff?

QB Dak Prescott got into practice this week. When asked about his throwing and if he will play this week, both Dak and WR CeeDee Lamb refused to talk. Dak’s only comment on his ability to play this week - “We got better today”. With him participating in practice and the murky knowledge on his situation, the Cowboys starting quarterback is listed as questionable to play. Maybe a backup spot for Dak this week?

CeeDee Lamb came up Friday on the injury report. The reports are he’s clear to play and just working through some things physically.

Ex-Eagles OT Jason Peters was reported last week to be injured with a chest injury. It seems he may be available to play this week after taking reps in practice. His ability to play and intimate knowledge of the Eagles team could be vital this weekend.

All of Cowboys Nation spent the week in limbo while waiting to see where LB Micah Parsons would finish on the practice report. Parsons had some trouble last week against the L.A. Rams with a groin issue. He spent Thursday with rehab director Britt Brown. But the good news is the star sack leader will play this week.

On the other side, DeMarcus Lawrence had some injury issues he had to work through this week. It’s looking positive for him to play this week. And when asked about playing the Eagles and how talented their QB is right now, the very vocal defensive end left a great sound bite, and really let them know what he thinks.

A lot of questions were asked this week about the tight end position. It sounds as though Dalton Schultz looks ready to play, and his PCL injury may be something that is less debilitating to his game this week. They did add a tight end to the practice squad, Seth Green. He will help bolster depth while Sean McKeon isn’t 100%, and the same for Jake Ferguson.

Head coach Mike McCarthy got some praise this week from owner Jerry Jones. And rightly so as he manages to find wins, at a time when they are missing major parts of the starting roster.

The only Cowboys player at this stage officially out is running back Rico Dowdle. He is currently listed with an ankle injury, and what the Cowboys decide to do with their practice squad elevations this weekend will be an interesting observation.

For the Eagles, they have two players questionable in CB Josh Jobe, and DE Janarius Robinson. And there’s news that OT Andre Dillard maybe available to play also, but how effective he’ll be on game day is another question.

GAME TIME: 8:20pm (ET) Sunday, 16th October. Lincoln Financial Field, (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).

• Dallas Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 Road)

• Philadelphia Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Home)

WEATHER: 55°F. Considerable clouds with showers. Wind Gusts 10 mph. Probability of Precipitation 83%.

OFFICIATING CREW: John Hussey

