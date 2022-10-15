Weekend Update: The latest news on both Cowboys and Eagles rosters before gameday Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles this week at Lincoln Financial Field. The home team are favorites to win this one, however, in their last 17 games against NFC teams Dallas is 14-3 against the spread. Both teams are coming in on a hot streak. The Cowboys are on a four-game winning streak, while the Eagles are undefeated (5-0) with a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. So one team will have a streak come to an end.

So what’s the final news on both teams before kickoff?

QB Dak Prescott got into practice this week. When asked about his throwing and if he will play this week, both Dak and WR CeeDee Lamb refused to talk. Dak’s only comment on his ability to play this week - “We got better today”. With him participating in practice and the murky knowledge on his situation, the Cowboys starting quarterback is listed as questionable to play. Maybe a backup spot for Dak this week?

The #Cowboys, who have stated they expect Cooper Rush to start, list QB Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Eagles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2022

CeeDee Lamb came up Friday on the injury report. The reports are he’s clear to play and just working through some things physically.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on CeeDee Lamb: “He’s just working through a couple things there. Just felt like it was best for him not to practice today. We feel like he’ll get all that sorted out for the game.” https://t.co/qGw8qNTp6c — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

Ex-Eagles OT Jason Peters was reported last week to be injured with a chest injury. It seems he may be available to play this week after taking reps in practice. His ability to play and intimate knowledge of the Eagles team could be vital this weekend.

Jason Peters did "really well" in practice on Thursday, the "best work since he's arrived with the #Cowboys" - per MM.



Team believes he's mostly past his chest injury, putting him on course to play vs. the Eagles. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 14, 2022

All of Cowboys Nation spent the week in limbo while waiting to see where LB Micah Parsons would finish on the practice report. Parsons had some trouble last week against the L.A. Rams with a groin issue. He spent Thursday with rehab director Britt Brown. But the good news is the star sack leader will play this week.

Micah Parsons says “no question” about his availability to play Sunday night. Battled through some groin tightness last Sunday vs. the Rams that started in the first half. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) October 12, 2022

On the other side, DeMarcus Lawrence had some injury issues he had to work through this week. It’s looking positive for him to play this week. And when asked about playing the Eagles and how talented their QB is right now, the very vocal defensive end left a great sound bite, and really let them know what he thinks.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence on the Eagles: "They do have a pretty good offense. The got a good WR corps, good QB, good O-line, so they're well-rounded. But also, we dem boys. Remember that. Don't worry about it. Y'all will see it on Sunday." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2022

A lot of questions were asked this week about the tight end position. It sounds as though Dalton Schultz looks ready to play, and his PCL injury may be something that is less debilitating to his game this week. They did add a tight end to the practice squad, Seth Green. He will help bolster depth while Sean McKeon isn’t 100%, and the same for Jake Ferguson.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz didn't wear a brace over his right knee in practice this week. Seemed to be moving around better, too. He carries no game-status designation for Sunday's game at Eagles. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 14, 2022

Head coach Mike McCarthy got some praise this week from owner Jerry Jones. And rightly so as he manages to find wins, at a time when they are missing major parts of the starting roster.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “Mike (McCarthy) looks like a coach, he feels like a coach, he talks like a coach, he lives coaching. … He’s done such an outstanding job this year, but I think Mike has done an outstanding job since he’s been the coach of the Dallas Cowboys.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 14, 2022

The only Cowboys player at this stage officially out is running back Rico Dowdle. He is currently listed with an ankle injury, and what the Cowboys decide to do with their practice squad elevations this weekend will be an interesting observation.

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle (ankle) missed a second straight practice. Rookie RB Malik Davis is trending toward making his NFL debut Sunday night at Eagles. Davis and LS Matt Overton are candidates to be elevated Saturday from practice squad. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 13, 2022

For the Eagles, they have two players questionable in CB Josh Jobe, and DE Janarius Robinson. And there’s news that OT Andre Dillard maybe available to play also, but how effective he’ll be on game day is another question.

#Eagles Injury Report for Cowboys game:



QUESTIONABLE: CB Josh Jobe (shoulder), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle). https://t.co/XheGfifU73 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 14, 2022

GAME TIME: 8:20pm (ET) Sunday, 16th October. Lincoln Financial Field, (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).

• Dallas Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 Road)

• Philadelphia Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Home)

WEATHER: 55°F. Considerable clouds with showers. Wind Gusts 10 mph. Probability of Precipitation 83%.

OFFICIATING CREW: John Hussey