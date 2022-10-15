Cowboys news: When Dak Prescott comes back, team wants to keep same formula

When talking about the offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returns to the lineup, Stephen Jones thinks it should be business as usual.

This team went with offense for many years, but do you think defense is a more reliable way to get you to the top? Jones: “That’s a tough one. There’s a lot of ways to get there. We all know that. You’ve seen the Baltimore Ravens in their Super Bowl year when they were, and they still are, playing at a high level, they did it mainly with defense behind the leadership of Ray Lewis and guys like that. Then you’ve seen people do it by scoring a lot of points — the Rams, the greatest show on turf. You’ve seen some high-powered offenses, the Chiefs obviously the Bills, they’re doing it both ways with a high-powered offense and defense. “I don’t think there’s any one way to do it, I think you build around the resources that you have on your team. I would also comment that we still have quite a few resources tied up in our offense and some of them that aren’t out there right now which are Dak and Tyron Smith. But you throw in the Zack Martins, the Zeke Elliotts, the high pick we have in CeeDee Lamb and we just paid Michael Gallup. We’ve got some good offensive players, that’s why I’m confident that ultimately we’re gonna be able to score points when we need to. “At the same time, I think this complementary football we’re playing that complements the defense that’s red hot right now, they’re playing really well. We can improve there as well.” Would you like to see the winning formula continue when Prescott returns? Jones: “Absolutely, that’s why I’m saying if you have a great game plan and you’re playing great complementary football, why change it? Obviously Dak gets paid as the franchise quarterback for a reason, you’d like to think even though Cooper Rush has done an outstanding job, that he’ll bring some things to the table that’ll help us. I know that he will. As far as the overall plan of complementary football and what we’re doing, I don’t see that changing too much.”

For the most part, both teams are coming into this game relatively healthy. However, there is one surprise that might be more for the sake of gamesmanship.

The Eagles did list two players questionable for the game: CB Josh Jobe (shoulder), DE Janarius Robinson (ankle). And linebacker Patrick Robinson carries no injury designation after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol. Replacement kicker Cameron Dicker – NFC Special Teams Player of the Week – reverted back to the practice squad. Meanwhile, backup left tackle Andre Dillard continues to ramp up for his return from a fractured forearm. The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window on October 5. Dillard has enjoyed two “good weeks of practice” and should be active on Sunday. “I think he has a good chance to play this week,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Again, we have some time to think about it and to keep assessing it, but he’s had a good week of practice so far and we’re hopeful.” Cooper Rush is expected to make his fifth straight start at quarterback. Dak Prescott (thumb) returned to practice and looked good, earning praise from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for “throwing the ball with zip.” However, the Dallas Cowboys will stick with Rush after listing Prescott questionable for Week 6. Dallas ruled reserve running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) out for Sunday, while listing receiver CeeDee Lamb (hip) and tackle Jason Peters (chest) questionable on their final injury report. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebacker Micah Parsons are good to go despite being limited at practice earlier in the week. Ditto for tight ends Dalton Schultz and Jake Ferguson.

CeeDee Lamb popped up on the final injury report with a hip injury. As far as Lamb is concerned, it should be no big deal. It is something to monitor heading into Sunday.

When it comes to star corners in the NFL, there aren’t many better than Darius Slay, and Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb can expect to see plenty of the Philadelphia Eagles veteran on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. “He does everything well as far as the position goes,” Lamb said this week while preparing for the Week 6 showdown. “I’m looking forward to seeing him soon.” CeeDee Lamb’s rise to the WR1 spot on the depth chart has been one that has taken time. The former Oklahoma Sooner has, however, been in fine form since the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Since that day, Lamb has risen to show us signs of his talent. Receiving totals of 75, 87, 97, and 57 shows that the 23-year-old is warming up to his new role. The addition of Michael Gallup helps. ... and Cooper Rush’s competence as the temp QB in place of Dak Prescott helps as well. Slay, the Eagles star corner, is aware of all of this ... but the NFL is aware of him, too. The physical defender has two interceptions to his name this season in helping the Eagles to their 5-0 mark.

Jerry Jones is typically regarded as one of the most recognizable figures in the NFL. Owning a $8 billion franchise will do that for you. However, after reports surfaced this week regarding Dan Snyder, Jones might wish his name was kept out of this spotlight.

Within the story published by ESPN, sources said that Snyder allegedly hired private investigators to follow owners around the NFL. The story went on to specifically reference that Snyder had built a file around “dirt” that implicates Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The report from ESPN alluded to Snyder’s plans to unveil information that would be detrimental to Jones and other owners if Snyder was ever forced to sell the Commanders. Jones was cited as telling those close to him he “might not be able” to protect the embattled Commanders owner much longer. When asked about the ESPN report Friday, Jones fired back. “I don’t have anything to say about it other than I don’t know where people got the supposed resource from me,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Anything in that was news to me. If anybody wants to put something in my car or listen on the phone, get in line,” Jones said.

