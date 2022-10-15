 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys roster move: Simi Fehoko and Rico Dowdle placed on injured reserve

A couple of roster moves for the Cowboys before Sunday night’s game.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but before they do they executed a few roster moves. Notable at the very top was the team placing both wide receiver Simi Fehoko and running back Rico Dowdle on injured reserve.

This caught a couple of people by surprise given that Fehoko wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Friday. Dowdle had already been declared out of the game with an ankle injury.

Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News noted that with all of the roster moves that Dallas made on Saturday that they only have 52 players on their active roster which allows room for someone to be added. He noted that rookie linebacker Damone Clark could be the shoe that drops after the Cowboys game in Philadelphia.

As far as the losses of Fehoko and Dowdle are concerned, there hasn’t been a lot of usage for the latter as far as snaps at running back are concerned, and perhaps Dallas feels ready to activate Jalen Tolbert once again for an extra receiver. The Cowboys are also reaching the point when James Washington was expected to return so maybe that is how they fill the void at receiver down the line.

