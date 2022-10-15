Dallas Cowboys roster move: Simi Fehoko and Rico Dowdle placed on injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but before they do they executed a few roster moves. Notable at the very top was the team placing both wide receiver Simi Fehoko and running back Rico Dowdle on injured reserve.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions prior to Sunday’s game at Philadelphia:



Reserve/Injured:

- RB Rico Dowdle

- WR Simi Fehoko



Signed from the practice squad:

- LS Matt Overton



Elevated from practice squad:

- TE Sean McKeon

- RB Malik Davis — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 15, 2022

Cowboys have 52 players on allotted 53-man roster. So they will need to declare only six players inactive Sunday at Eagles instead of customary seven when two players have been elevated from practice squad. Also, there is now room on 53 for LB Damone Clark’s activation next week. https://t.co/bC2FeJ1OWq — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 15, 2022

This caught a couple of people by surprise given that Fehoko wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Friday. Dowdle had already been declared out of the game with an ankle injury.

Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News noted that with all of the roster moves that Dallas made on Saturday that they only have 52 players on their active roster which allows room for someone to be added. He noted that rookie linebacker Damone Clark could be the shoe that drops after the Cowboys game in Philadelphia.

As far as the losses of Fehoko and Dowdle are concerned, there hasn’t been a lot of usage for the latter as far as snaps at running back are concerned, and perhaps Dallas feels ready to activate Jalen Tolbert once again for an extra receiver. The Cowboys are also reaching the point when James Washington was expected to return so maybe that is how they fill the void at receiver down the line.