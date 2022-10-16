Cowboys vs. Eagles: How to watch Week 6 matchup

Everything previous just seems like it was a lead up to this game. The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys face the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The top spot in the NFC East is on the line. Two teams that don’t really like each other in primetime. Good times!
The Cowboys are once again underdogs, this week by 6.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That hasn’t bothered them much this year as they have won three games when they were underdogs. Cooper Rush is likely the reason they are big underdogs, but he has yet to lose a game he has started in the NFL. But the Cowboys will want to use Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to do the main work on offense.
If the Cowboys can run the ball and control the clock, then the Cowboys defense will try to do the rest. They are the strength of the team and their pass rush is the strength of the defense. They will try to pressure Jalen Hurts while also containing his scrambles. The Cowboys defense will need to tighten up against the run game as the Eagles are potent in moving the ball on the ground.
Here is what you need to know for the game.
Date: Oct 16th, 2022
Game time: 8:15 p.m. EST
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
TV channel: NBC
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic | Dallas SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App | Philadelphia SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App | National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App
Streaming: Sling TV
Cowboys record: (4-1)
Eagles record: (5-0)
Odds: Dallas +6.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Prediction: Cowboys 16 - Eagles 24
