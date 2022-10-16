Cowboys news: The reason behind the Cowboys’ defensive resurgence

An NFL laughingstock only two seasons ago, the Dallas Cowboys defense has become a premier unit. Players and team personnel cite organizational solidarity as the driving force behind the dramatic turnaround.

“Statistically, when we started in 2020, we had some tough days, particularly stopping the run,” coach Mike McCarthy said, alluding to a run unit that allowed an average of 155.8 yards through five games in 2020. “This is clearly a different defense. It’s different personnel that fits the system and all of those things.” Linebacker Micah Parsons, who spent the 2020 season training after opting out of that year at Penn State because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said nobody around on the defense then has mentioned to him just how poor it was. “But I watched TV. I watched football. We all saw it,” Parsons said. “No reason to talk about it. I would like to talk about this year.” Cornerback Trevon Diggs was a rookie in 2020. What’s the reason for the turnaround? “Coaching. Brotherhood,” he said. “Being together, playing together, just being around each other, knowing everyone’s strengths and weaknesses and just execute.”

The Dallas Cowboys for the most part are on the mend and some injured players are closer to their return. However, on Saturday, the team made a few roster moves that are sure to alter their special teams unit for at least the next few weeks.

“Running back Malik Davis will make his NFL debut Sunday night in Philly. The undrafted rookie from Florida, who had some impressive runs in the preseason, was elevated from the practice squad to the roster Saturday. Davis will replace injured tailback Rico Dowdle, who has missed all week of practice with an ankle injury and has now been placed on injured reserve. Dowdle has played mostly on special teams and has yet to get a carry this season. The Cowboys placed Simi Fehoko on injured reserve, which would keep him out at least four weeks. Fehoko had an apparent shoulder injury suffered in practice although the wasn’t on the injury report this week. That means rookie Jalen Tolbert should be active this week. Also, veteran James Washington could possibly return from a foot injury over the next few weeks as well.

The Eagle has landed. Offensive tackle Andrew Dillard is active, the ream announced Saturday afternoon, and will be in uniform when the Eagles play against the Cowboys Sunday night.

“Andre Dillard is back to action after spending more than a month on Injured Reserve. The Eagles activated the fourth-year left tackle to the active roster for the first time this regular season, just in time for Sunday’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. To make room for Dillard on the active roster, the Eagles placed defensive end Janarius Robinson on Injured Reserve. Robinson was added to the injury report on Friday with an ankle injury. The Eagles also elevated safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game, and placed tackle Jarrid Williams on Practice Squad Injured Reserve. His return fortifies an offensive line that has faced multiple injuries over the past two games. Starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffered a shoulder injury during the wet win against the Jaguars in Week 4, leaving him sidelined against the Cardinals, and center Jason Kelce has been playing through an ankle injury. Though both are expected to play on Sunday, the addition of Dillard to the line adds depth to a position group that has a very physical game against the Cowboys’ dominant pass rush ahead.”

Former All-Pro and longtime Philadelphia Eagle, Jason Peters, returns to ‘The Linc’ to face his former team. To the future Hall of Famer, it’s just business.

When previewing what would be his 18th chapter of the bitter Cowboys-Eagles rivalry, Peters claimed this week, “It’s just another game for me.” It will be his first, though, representing Dallas. But he also knows full well it’s more than just another game. He’s already drawn the ire of Eagles fans this week in the leadup to Sunday’s tilt. Yes, he called them “[expletive] idiots,” but that’s not what Philadelphia fans are mad about; they revel in that reputation (and Peters later re-emphasized the remark’s context, calling it a compliment that speaks to their passion). What truly irks the Eagles faithful is that their longtime OL stalwart is now wearing the colors of their sworn enemy. Peters is still close with many of his former teammates and spent a good chunk of the week exchanging messages with them ahead of Sunday night’s reunion. But once the coin is flipped, Peters will be made well aware of where he is and what he’s hoping to accomplish while he’s visiting just for a night. “Philly; that’s my city,” he said. “Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ’em.”

As they say, numbers don’t lie. The numbers have a lot to say in regards to explaining how the Eagles’ defense should approach limiting Cooper Rush and the Cowboys’ offense.

1st down run game Despite teams stacking the box, the Cowboys can still run it well from 12 personnel. On runs with 12 personnel, they have 55 carries for 251 yards (4.6 yards per carry). The Eagles have been really good against 12 personnel runs this year which is a great sign. They have only allowed 98 yards on 25 carries (3.9 yards per carry). This is a big matchup. Don’t blitz that often When a team rushes 4 and pressures Cooper Rush, he is 11/24 for 142 yards on 30 dropbacks with 6 sacks taken. That is bad and if the Eagles can get pressure with 4 rushers in this game, this will give them a huge chance to win. On the other hand, when a team sends 5 or more rushers, Rush is 20/31 for 237 yards and has only taken 1 sack. When he sees the blitz he gets rid of it and it may be smart to send 4 and play coverage to force Rush to hold the ball this weekend.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.