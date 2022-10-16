Filed under: Trolling The Universe NFL Week 6 (2022) early games live discussion NFL football on a Sunday is underway. By Dave Halprin@dave_halprin Oct 16, 2022, 11:45am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NFL Week 6 (2022) early games live discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports Enjoy the early games on the Week 6 schedule as we wait for the Cowboys and Eagles game. This is an open thread for game chat. More From Blogging The Boys Best bets, player props Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Cowboys hope to continue recent dominance over Eagles in rivalry series Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott won’t play at Eagles, has ‘good’ chance to play next week against Lions NFC East round up: A battle for No. 1 in the division Cowboys vs. Eagles: How to watch Week 6 matchup Cowboys news: The reason behind the Cowboys’ defensive resurgence Loading comments...
