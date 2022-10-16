 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 6 (2022) early games live discussion

NFL football on a Sunday is underway.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Enjoy the early games on the Week 6 schedule as we wait for the Cowboys and Eagles game.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys