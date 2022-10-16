Best bets, player props Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

It’s week six and we’re back with more player props to hopefully continue on our righteous path to a winning season. A 2-2 split last week against the Rams brings us to 11-8 total on the season.

Last week’s bets

Noah Brown O 34.5 receiving yards- LOSS

Ezekiel Elliott longest reception U 9 yards- WIN

Cooper Rush O .5 interceptions- LOSS

Matthew Stafford O .5 interceptions- WIN

This week’s bets

Michael Gallup O 40.5 yards

Gallup should be an integral part in the Cowboys’ offense Sunday night, especially if Darius Slay is occupied with CeeDee Lamb. Cooper Rush seems to like him to stretch the field and if the Cowboys are able to take the top off the Eagles’ defense, Gallup should find himself with a fine night receiving. This is the first prop taken on him since his return, but no better time than the biggest game of the season so far, especially with his big-play ability.

Ezekiel Elliott U 2 receptions

We won on Elliott’s under reception prop last week, so we’ll go back to the well until it proves unjust. Elliott is a non-factor in the receiving game this season. He’s seen a career low in receptions and receiving yards, seeing just one game all year with more than one reception. The Eagles allowed four receptions last weekend to Cardinals running backs, so there might be room for him, but stick with the under and live with a push.

Cooper Rush U 19.5 completions

The Cowboys should try to establish the running game early and often Sunday night. That was the game plan last Sunday and proved worthy. If that is the case, Rush shouldn’t have to complete 20 passes. He only threw the ball 16 times last weekend and before that, he has only completed 20 passes once this season. The Eagles’ defense has proved one of the best in the league and they should be able to hold Rush to under 20 completions.

Game total U 42 points

If the Cowboys can get to Jalen Hurts and put pressure on him in the pocket, this under should hit and hit easily. His statistics are below average when being blitzed and the Cardinals proved that right last weekend. It should be a slower pace game between two of the league’s best defenses. A 21-17 game is likely, which would cash the game total going under, so let’s ride with it here and close our board with four bets.