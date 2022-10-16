Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott won’t play at Eagles, has ‘good’ chance to play next week against Lions

Tonight the Dallas Cowboys will play a massive game on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, and all week long there has been wonder about who will start at the all-important quarterback position. For the most part. the general assumption has been that Dallas will start backup Cooper Rush for the fifth week in a row. Mike McCarthy said a few weeks ago that Dak Prescott would have to practice for a full week before making his return to the starting lineup and that did not happen which backed that conclusion.

Sunday morning’s national reports stated that Dak Prescott is not expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is a “good” chance that Dak plays next week against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, won't play tonight, source said. And he still must improve to be ready to practice on Wednesday. It's possible, but no sure thing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

From @NFLGameDay: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is as close to returning as he's been. He's still got some work to do before he's able to return to practice this Wednesday, but he's progressing well. pic.twitter.com/feE6r5d9vN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

The original reported timeline for Dak Prescott to return after he fractured his thumb in Week 1 was 4-6 weeks and we are now right in the middle of that range. There have been many reports, rumors, and speculation since then, but it is almost as if the medical process has to properly play itself out sometimes.

Cooper Rush is undefeated in career starts with the Cowboys with four wins in a row under his belt this season. Tonight will present a much greater challenge from the Philadelphia Eagles, so the Cowboys will need to play very well as a team.