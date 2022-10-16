Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Highlights, Scores, Updates: Cowboys look to shock the world

Today is October 16th. If you are a seasoned NFL fan then you know that this means we are a good ways into the regular season by now. Considering that this is true and that the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are squaring off tonight with one loss between them, it makes the annual battle between the two in the City of Brotherly Love more epic.

When you factor in that the Cowboys are shocking the world week after week by winning with one of the best defenses the franchise has fielded, and with the Eagles being the last undefeated team left standing across the entire league, the intensity is elevated. It goes without saying that the energy is going to be rather high for this divisional showdown.

We will be tracking all of the action throughout the game as far as updated, scores, and everything you need to know all in one place (that place is right here if it wasn’t obvious!). We will also provide quarterly breakdowns and post the most recent action at the top so if you want to read things in chronological order it would behoove you to scroll down and read upwards.

Let’s go Cowboys!

3rd Quarter

Give the Dallas Cowboys credit, they got to work early in the second half.

Philadelphia received to start things off and the Cowboys were able to force a punt. After that Dallas dug in and ripped off their first touchdown-scoring drive of the season thanks to Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas continued to grind defensively and forced another punt. This gave Cooper Rush and Co. another opportunity to work and they began marching down the field.

Offensively the Cowboys had success in the third quarter but over long and time-consuming drives. The third quarter ended with them knocking on the door for more points.

Score at the end of the 3rd Quarter: Dallas 10, Philadelphia 20

2nd Quarter

The dam finally broke.

Philadelphia took advantage of a short field to start the quarter and got into the end zone. A flat Cowboys offense was unable to do much throughout the quarter which all told allowed them to put up 17 points.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Cooper Rush is 0 for 5 with two picks on passes traveling at least 10 yards downfield. His three completions have totaled 8 air yards. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 17, 2022

Near the end of the quarter the Cowboys got down near the goal line and almost punched it in before settling for a field goal.

There is an entire half remaining, but it is going to be an uphill climb for the Cowboys.

Score at the end of the 2nd Quarter: Dallas 3, Philadelphia 20

1st Quarter

As far as scoring was concerned it was a pretty boring first quarter.

We all know that the Cowboys have been relying on their great defense and they did get a big-time sack from Dorance Armstrong early in the game.

The first quarter ended with Philadelphia in scoring position, though.

Score at the end of the 1st Quarter: Dallas 0, Philadelphia 0