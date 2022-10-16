Cowboys at Eagles Inactives: Dak Prescott is, indeed, out

The Cowboys are just minutes away from kicking off a crucial road game against the undefeated Eagles, with massive implications for both the NFC East and the conference as a whole hanging in the balance. After some tepid speculation about whether or not Dak Prescott would make a surprise return for this game, the inactive list confirmed what Mike McCarthy told us all days ago.

Prescott is once again inactive, though likely for the last time. Joining him is Dalton Schultz, who missed the Giants game with a PCL injury but played through obvious pain the last two weeks. It doesn’t appear that Schultz has had a setback with the injury, but perhaps the Cowboys are just being more cautious after watching Schultz struggle the last two weeks.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is inactive tonight at Eagles. Also out: QB Dak Prescott (thumb), CB Nahshon Wright, LB Devin Harper, S Markquese Bell and OT Matt Waletzko. pic.twitter.com/DUxEMb7Bfj — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 16, 2022

Also on the inactive list are Nahshon Wright, Markquese Bell, Devin Harper, and Matt Waletzko. Those four have been regulars on the inactive list for the most part this season, with the exception being injuries to players ahead of them on the depth chart.

Notably, rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert is active for the second time this season. This move comes after Simi Fehoko was added to injured reserve, opening up a gameday roster spot for the rookie, who has reportedly made strides in practice lately. He’ll have a chance to make an impact with the whole world watching this Sunday Night Football clash.

As for the Eagles, they end up with a fairly by-the-book inactive list after four of their five starters along the offensive line were limited in practice earlier in the week. It appears they’re all good to go for this matchup.