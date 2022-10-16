Cowboys open up as 7-point favorites over the Lions in Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cooper Rush finally started turning the ball over and ended up with the three interceptions on the night. That, plus some untimely penalties help seal the Cowboys’ doom. Dallas drop to 4-2, but there is good news on the horizon.

Dak Prescott should be back next week, and that should help to ignite a somewhat dormant offense. More good news - the Cowboys will face some lesser competition. The Detroit Lions will be at AT&T Stadium next Sunday and the opening odds from DraftKing Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 7-point favorites.

The Lions haven’t been able to get their season going and will have to play the Cowboys on the road with Dak Prescott coming back and trying to make a statement. it seems like a good game for the Cowboys to get well, but in the NFL you have to fight for every win.