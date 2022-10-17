Cowboys news: Cooper Rush was just what the Cowboys needed until the Eagles game

Cooper Rush couldn’t keep the magic going.

Having played nearly flawless football to this point, Cooper Rush had yet to lose a game for the Dallas Cowboys. In this Sunday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, he couldn’t win one for them, the Cowboys falling to their rivals, 26-17. The backup quarterback had enjoyed the luxury of predominantly playing with a lead during the team’s four-game winning streak, never facing a two-score deficit. Let the defense do the heavy lifting, rely on a steady running game and just don’t make any mistakes. So the question yet to be answered was could Rush rally the offense when the team faced a larger deficit. In this one, they certainly did. But despite being behind by 20 points in the second quarter, Rush and the Dallas offense remained calm and collected. Continuing to stay balanced, the Cowboys managed to respond with 17 unanswered points of their own to make this a game. However, in the end, the home team prevailed, the Cowboys unable to come up with one more rally.

Besides the third quarter, the Cowboys offense could have used Dak Prescott in Philly.

The Eagles showed the Cowboys how much they miss Dak Prescott, who has not played since fracturing his right thumb in the season opener. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism last week about the starting quarterback’s return for Week 7. Rush had not thrown an interception this season before an ugly performance Sunday. He had a passer rating of 1.0 in the first half and finished with a 37.3 rating after going 18-of-38 for 181 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. The Cowboys outgained the Eagles 315 to 270, doing most of the damage in the third quarter when Dallas outgained Philadelphia 165 to 6. Jalen Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns; A.J. Brown caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown; DeVonta Smith had five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown; and Miles Sanders rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Once Lane Johnson went out of the game, the Cowboys started to make some headway.

The Eagles will be without star right tackle Lane Johnson for the remainder of Sunday’s matchup vs. Dallas after the All-Pro left the contest with a contest. Versatile offensive lineman Jack Driscoll will be inserted at right tackle as Johnson’s backup. The top right tackle in football, Johnson has gone almost two years without allowing a sack and has only allowed one quarterback hit since 2021.

Both teams were aggressive, but it worked out better for the Eagles than the Cowboys.

Eagles’ aggressiveness pays off, while Cowboys’ gambling hurts The Eagles’ second drive of the game proved methodical and productive (15 plays, 80 yards, 7 minutes and 36 seconds). Coach Nick Sirianni was aggressive early and Hurts converted two fourth downs in Dallas territory – one with his arm on a Brown catch-and-run and another with a hard snap count that caused the Cowboys to jump into the neutral zone. Sanders banged in a 5-yard run for the game’s first score on the opening play of the second quarter. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy attempted to match the fourth-down aggressiveness, but that philosophy backfired. On fourth and inches, Dallas called a play-action that was doomed from the snap and fell incomplete – once again nearly being intercepted. Philadelphia took over at the Dallas 35-yard line with another short field. Dallas’ defense stepped up to force a three-and-out, but Jake Elliott made it a three-possession game (17-0) with a 51-yard field goal. Micah Parsons was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter that gave the Eagles 15 yards they otherwise were not gaining at that point in the game.

The city of Philly had a very good weekend.

The unbeaten Eagles capped an electric sports weekend in Philadelphia with a 26-17 home victory against the rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The Eagles (6-0) soared to a 20-0 lead and held on to snap a four-game winning streak by the Cowboys (4-2), who slipped to third place in the NFC East behind the 5-1 New York Giants. Across the street, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Friday and Saturday to advance to the National League Championship Series. Jalen Hurts passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles matched the 1981 team for the second-best start in franchise history. Philadelphia started 7-0 in 2004 and went to the Super Bowl. Hurts’ 7-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith with 7:02 remaining capped the scoring and helped to thwart a Cowboys comeback bid. The clutch drive covered 75 yards in 13 plays and chewed 7:37 off the clock.

