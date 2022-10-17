Dak Prescott on playing this week vs. the Lions, ‘That’s my plan’

The cavalry is coming. Granted it is a one-man cavalry, but it is going to be a huge help to the Dallas Cowboys nonetheless. Dallas played the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night and came up short. Cooper Rush once again started at quarterback, but he lost his first game of the season after winning four straight. Rush did the one thing he couldn’t do in the game, and he did it three times - throw an interception.

The Cowboys have been winning with Rush at quarterback, but the offense has been rather limited. Credit the defense with a large part of those wins. If the Cowboys really want to be elite in 2022, their offense has to pick up the pace. That’s where the cavalry comes in. After the game, Dak Prescott confirmed the plan is for him to play this week against the Detroit Lions.

“That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he walked to the team bus after the Cowboys’ 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. “Obviously, got to see the doc, but, yeah, that’s kind of my plan.”

After Prescott practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday, it was just a matter of time until he was playing again. He feels he’s ready for a full week of practice.

Prescott is wearing tape on his thumb, “just for comfort, and it’s all helped.” “I’ve done that much over the last couple of days, and it was just as planned,” Prescott said. “Felt as good as it did [Saturday]. So, yeah, just on track.”

As long as Prescott doesn’t experience a setback during the week, it is safe to say #4 will be back. And with all respect to Cooper Rush, the Cowboys offense is ready for his return.

“We’re ready to get 4 back,” Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “As long as he’s healthy and ready to go, it will be good to get him back.” How good can the offense be in Prescott’s return? “Sky’s the limit,” Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said. “The offense is very good, and everyone knows this. When we get him back, we’re going to show everybody.”

Prescott has been chomping at the bit to get back on the field, but had to wait for the injury to fully heal. Now, it’s just down to practicing this week.