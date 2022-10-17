Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott to be cleared medically by Tuesday, hopefully practice Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys are 4-2, and while we are all licking our wounds over the way Sunday night went against the Philadelphia Eagles, there is some seriously good news just around the corner. This coming week is expected to bring the return of quarterback Dak Prescott (prepare for many “return of the Mack” jokes). Putting a top flight signal-caller onto this team sounds like a great idea, but it is all still technically a hypothetical thing.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy took to the podium on Monday afternoon and noted that Prescott would be cleared medically on Monday or Tuesday and that he would hopefully practice on Wednesday. It is happening, folks (probably!).

Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will be cleared medically on Monday or Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday. He would not say Prescott would for sure start vs. Detroit. Still said “if” Dak plays. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 17, 2022

The Cowboys have been very guarded with specific details concerning Dak and his road back to the team but all signs have pointed to this week’s game against the Detroit Lions as his natural re-introduction on the season.

McCarthy has said before that Prescott will need to practice for an entire week before fully returning so that means we will have to pay some extra special attention to Wednesday’s injury report, but it is certainly seemingly like things are trending in the positive direction.