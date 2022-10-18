Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions, 2022 NFL Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a loss for the second time this season and if the previous instance was any indication at how things are going to go then buckle up for at least four wins in a row.

Winning is never easy in the NFL and it certainly will not be this week for the Cowboys. Dallas is back home for two games in a row before their bye, and on Sunday afternoon will host the Detroit Lions who are coming off of their bye.

One of the biggest factors surrounding this Cowboys game is the expected return of quarterback Dak Prescott. We have yet to see Prescott play an entire game on this young season as he left the season opener with a fractured thumb that he has been healing from. He returns to an offense that Michael Gallup is now a part of (which wasn’t the case in Week 1) along with the usual players like CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, but time will tell whether or not Dalton Schultz is a part of that mix against the Lions.

We have seen Detroit thrive offensively for most of this season but their last outing saw them fail to score a single point on the road against the New England Patriots. Dan Campbell will likely be looking to turn things around after the bye given that the Lions are off to a 1-4 start so far this year. An offense with elite potential against this Cowboys defensive unit should be fun to watch.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Spotify.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.