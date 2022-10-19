Dallas Cowboys 2022 opponent preview (Week 7): Detroit Lions

Lions File

2021 Record: 3-13-1

Last Meeting: Dallas Cowboys won 35-27 on 11/17/2019 (Cowboys lead all time series 17-12)

Head Coach: Dan Campbell (9-24-1 as a head coach)

Key Additions: WR DJ Chark, LB Jarrad Davis, TE Devin Funchess

Key Departures: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DT Nick Williams, WR KhaDarel Hodge

2021 Overview

2021 was a year to forget for Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions. For much of the season it looked as if this Lions team was going to forever live infamy as they were heading for a no-win season before finding some late season magic. The team finished the season with three wins and although on paper the team had an abysmal year, many around the organization like the direction of where Campbell and this staff had this Lions team going.

This coaching staff has this team playing hard in 2022 and are trying to make the most of some of the talent they currently have. While the Lions have only mustered one victory thus far this season, they have given teams issues throughout the early part of the season. Coming off a bye week this may be a game the Cowboys cannot afford to take lightly.

Player to watch… D’Andre Swift

There is no guarantee that D’Andre Swift will be ready for this week’s game against the Cowboys as he is battling back from a shoulder injury, however this has seemed like the most likely return date for the team as the Lions benefited from a bye week before the matchup. Swift is a dynamic runner who is also a quality pass catcher out of the backfield and is one of the so few true playmakers on this Lions offensive unit.

D’ANDRE SWIFT LOOKING LIKE BARRY SANDERS OUT THERE



: #WASvsDET on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pruM2DzLrP pic.twitter.com/cW6NgQjtEl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

If available, look for the Lions to get Swift involved early and often. The Cowboys have been susceptible to the run so far this season and Swift is just the next in line for the talented backs the Cowboys have had and will have to face in 2022. Swift and his availability will be one that the Cowboys will surely monitoring as the week progresses on.

Don’t forget about… Aidan Hutchinson

The rookie defensive end out of Michigan is going to be good for a long time. Hutchinson has three sacks on the year, all of which came in week four versus the Washington Commanders, but the young man plays with toughness and a motor that is impressive. The key for any rookie is the consistency, and finding it will ensure that Hutchinson will be able to have sustained success in this league. The Cowboys will need to be mindful of Hutchinson as he posses another threat to Dak Prescott (assuming he plays) and this offensive line.

AIDAN HUTCHINSON. THREE SACKS IN THE FIRST HALF



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/cQep1e0m6T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2022

The vibe out of Dallas is this may be the week that Dak Prescott is able to be reinserted into the starting lineup, and if that is the case, the Cowboys offensive line will need to do everything they can to ensure he feels comfortable in the pocket as he works his way back into the groove of the game. A big part of that will be stopping Hutchinson and the rest of this Lions defense from disrupting and making things uncomfortable for QB1.