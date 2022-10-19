Cowboys vs. Lions: Dallas underrated star for Week 7

It has been five games since Dak Prescott has had his thumb surgery. In that five-game span the Cowboys went 4-1. Tough to argue with how this month and change has played out for this team. It looks like that chapter of this season is finally about to close and Dak Prescott will soon make his return to the huddle. Coming in is a hungry Detroit Lions team fresh off an early season bye week.

In their last outing the LIons got thoroughly manhandled by a the New England Patriots and their third-string QB. To say the Lions will come in the Texas Sunday looking to get that bad taste of their mouth would be an understatement. The Lions defense has struggled this year, being one of the leagues worst statistically. It is a matchup that this presumed Dak-led offense will look to take advantage of. What is interesting about this Lions team is the polar opposite look from the other side of the ball as the their offense is statistically one of the better units in the entire league. They have a couple of impressive pass catching options and the Cowboys will need to come out with a plan to stop their attack to win this game. Look for the secondary of the Cowboys to play a big role in the outcome, and that is why this weeks ‘underrated star’ will come from the group.

Week 7 underrated star

Malik Hooker

The resurrection of Malik Hooker’s NFL career since coming to Dallas has been a remarkable one. Hooker went from oft-injured safety who could not stay on the field for the Indianapolis Colts to a consistent, steadying piece for this top-tier Cowboys defensive unit. We haven't spoken so glowingly about a safety group for the Cowboys in over 20 years, back to the Darren Woodson days. But additions of Hooker, and Jayron Kearse, coupled with the emergence of Donovan Wilson, made this group one of the most feared in the league.

Malik Hooker comes up with the huge INT for the @DallasCowboys



: #DALvsLAR on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022

Hooker has been healthy and able to be a huge factor on this defense. Through the first six games of the season, Hooker has tallied 34 tackles and one interception. Hooker will have an important role on Sunday afternoon as he has all season long. The Lions present a couple offensive threats that can change a game. One of which is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The play-making receiver has been the go-to guy for Jared Goff and someone that they have looked to early in this season when they need to make a play.

The No. 4 graded safety in the NFL via @PFF is none other than #Cowboys FS Malik Hooker.



— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 10, 2022

Hooker will be tasked with providing the cornerbacks help over the top while also being able to play downhill against the run with the possible return of running back D’Andre Swift off a shoulder injury. Hooker has shown sure tackling, ball-hawking ability, and has been a leader on this defensive unit as he has spent time with the green dot on his helmet indicating he was the signal caller for the whole unit. The Cowboys will need to see more of Hooker and his ability to come away with their fifth win of the season.