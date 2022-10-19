 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Lions injury update (Wednesday): Prescott will take majority of first-team reps, medically cleared

The latest news on Cowboys injuries for the Lions game. 

By LP Cruz
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off the heels of an inter-divisional 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys turn the page this week and focus their attention on the Detroit Lions. At long last, it appears that Dak Prescott will return. After injuring his thumb in the season opener, Prescott has been sidelined for five games. The team has taken its time with their quarterback, making sure not to rush him back too soon for fear of re-injury.

The last few weeks have seen Prescott go from doing some light throwing to the side at practice, to throwing in practice at a limited capacity. Today he was medically cleared and will take first-team reps this week.

Defensive end Tarell Basham will practice today after being placed on injured reserve. Basham seems a lot more likely to return sooner than later. His 21-day window will open today.

Also there was an update on linebacker Damone Clark.

We’ll update with the official injury report when it’s available.

[UPDATE]:

The Cowboys are getting healthy with several starters registering a full practice to begin the week. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was limited on Wednesday, but the team doesn’t seem concerned he’s in danger of missing this week’s contest.

The Lions don’t seem as fortunate. Lions receivers Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark were both withheld from practice nursing injuries. Also star Lions running back D’Andre Swift was limited with ankle and shoulder injuries.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions, 2022 NFL Week 7

View all 7 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys