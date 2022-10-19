Cowboys vs. Lions injury update (Wednesday): Prescott will take majority of first-team reps, medically cleared

Fresh off the heels of an inter-divisional 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys turn the page this week and focus their attention on the Detroit Lions. At long last, it appears that Dak Prescott will return. After injuring his thumb in the season opener, Prescott has been sidelined for five games. The team has taken its time with their quarterback, making sure not to rush him back too soon for fear of re-injury.

The last few weeks have seen Prescott go from doing some light throwing to the side at practice, to throwing in practice at a limited capacity. Today he was medically cleared and will take first-team reps this week.

Dak Prescott will take first-team reps this week. #Cowboys https://t.co/qAotHQq6jv — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 19, 2022

Defensive end Tarell Basham will practice today after being placed on injured reserve. Basham seems a lot more likely to return sooner than later. His 21-day window will open today.

Tarell Basham (IR) will practice for the #Cowboys on Wednesday - starting his 21-day clock.



Another pass rusher is otw back for Dallas. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 19, 2022

Also there was an update on linebacker Damone Clark.

Damone Clark "looks really good" - per MM - and will get another padded practice on Thursday.



He'll likely start as a special teams guy (expectedly).



Clark's 21-day window is nearing its end and he's trending toward activation. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 19, 2022

We’ll update with the official injury report when it’s available.

[UPDATE]:

The #Cowboys first injury report against the Lions is mostly projected but ... ahem...



Dak Prescott is listed as a FULL participant.



He has been medically cleared.



Dallas' injury report looks really, really healthy. pic.twitter.com/2nVEGvb8OR — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 19, 2022

The Cowboys are getting healthy with several starters registering a full practice to begin the week. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was limited on Wednesday, but the team doesn’t seem concerned he’s in danger of missing this week’s contest.

The Lions don’t seem as fortunate. Lions receivers Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark were both withheld from practice nursing injuries. Also star Lions running back D’Andre Swift was limited with ankle and shoulder injuries.