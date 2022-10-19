Dallas Cowboys Starter jackets are now available!

It is a bit of a rough week for the Dallas Cowboys considering that they are coming off of a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Still though, the sun is shining on a 4-2 team with a very friendly schedule awaiting them over the rest of the season.

These last few weeks have been rather interesting to be a Cowboys fan as a campaign that felt left-footed from the beginning has suddenly been restored and seems to offer a ton of promise as far as what is to come. Needless to say fans of the team are in a much better place than they were not too long ago.

Part of why things feel so great right now, besides my Houston Astros getting ready to obviously defeat the New York Yankees in the ALCS, is the time of year that it is. There is just something special about the Cowboys being magical as the cooler months come and it starts to darken earlier and earlier.

Speaking of colder weather our friends at HOMAGE recently released an item that they are requested to bring back quite often, a throwback among throwbacks in NFL Starter jackets.

These new HOMAGE Starter jackets are very similar to the ones that we all remember from the 1990s, they are as if Marty and The Doc went back in time and brought them back for us to wear.

HOMAGE actually has a wide variety of Dallas Cowboys products (and Houston Astros too which I enjoy obviously) as well as pop culture-related items. They are good friends of ours so if you are looking for this kind of gear they are a great place to check out.

If you are feeling lucky we are running a contest to win one over on the BTB Twitter account!

So many Dallas Cowboys fans have expressed excitement about them that our friends at HOMAGE are going to give away 1 of these Starter jackets!



To enter you have to:

- RT this tweet

- Follow this account

- Follow @HOMAGE



That's it!



Buy the jacket here: https://t.co/4w699Kejhv pic.twitter.com/xSaiNn07hS — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) October 19, 2022

Official terms and conditions do apply (see them here).