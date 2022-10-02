Commanders vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Washington Commanders for an NFC East game at AT&T Stadium. These are two franchises heading in opposite directions early in the season. The Cowboys are riding a two-game win streak thanks to the steady play of Cooper Rush and their stingy defense. The Commanders are on a two-game losing streak and are having trouble on both sides of the ball. These are some of the reasons the Cowboys are three-point favorites according to DraftKIngs Sportsbook.

The Cowboys offense figures to be a heavy dose of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. That duo has been very effective so far, and the Cowboys offensive line is playing better than expected. Rush will have a new weapon this week as it is expected that Michael Gallup will make his 2022 debut.

The Cowboys pass rush, led by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, figures to harass Carson Wentz all game. The combination of a leaky offensive line for the Commanders, and Wentz’s penchant for holding the ball too long, could lead to a sack-fest. The Cowboys secondary could also see interception opportunities if the pass rush is forcing Wentz to throw under duress.

Date: Oct. 2, 2022

Game time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Washington SiriusXM 133 or 383 and the SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (2-1)

Commanders record: (1-2)

Odds: Dallas -3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 29 - Commanders 17

