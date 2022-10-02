2022 Dallas Cowboys updated roster: Week 4 against the Washington Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys are riding one of the more unexpected winning streaks in recent memory, and while the streak is “only” two games long, it has been a revelation nonetheless.

Next up for the Cowboys is a home date against the Washington Commanders. With a win Dallas will improve to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the division, and have all of their goals from before the season started very much in front of them as reinforcements make their way to the roster.

One of those reinforcements is expected to arrive on Sunday as it seems that wide receiver Michael Gallup will make his season debut against Washington. Every week we take a look at the state of the roster on game day just to sort out the way that things look.

As we all know, NFL rosters can change a lot even just from one week to another, so we will continue to look at the roster throughout the season ahead of every Cowboys game. And by the way, we have added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk after their name.

Here is what the roster looked like at Week 3. Let’s take a look at where the roster stands heading into Week 4.

Quarterback

Cooper Rush (10)

Will Grier (15)

Dak Prescott (4)

Cooper Rush continues to shock the world, but Dak Prescott is the starter for this team when healthy. Last week the Cowboys activated Will Grier from the practice squad before the game which is what they officially did on Saturday.

Running Back

Ezekiel Elliott (21)

Tony Pollard (20)

Rico Dowdle (23)

Wide Receiver

CeeDee Lamb (88)

Michael Gallup (13)

Noah Brown (85)

Jalen Tolbert* (81)

Simi Fehoko (81)

KaVontae Turpin (9)

Welcome back, MG13!

Tight End

Dalton Schultz (89)

Jake Ferguson* (87)

Peyton Hendershot* (89)

Last week the Cowboys did not play Dalton Schultz and promoted Sean McKeon (84) from the practice squad to give themselves a third tight end. Schultz is likely going to play this week which means Dallas would be set without McKeon.

Offensive Line

Tyler Smith* (73)

Matt Farniok (68)

Tyler Biadasz (63)

Zack Martin (70)

Terence Steele (78)

Jason Peters (71)

Connor McGovern (66)

Matt Waletzko* (79)

Josh Ball (75)

Last week the Cowboys not only promoted Jason Peters from the practice squad but outright signed him to the active roster. His usage is something that remains unclear, so for now we are not listing him as a starter.

Defensive Line

DeMarcus Lawrence (90)

Quinton Bohanna (98)

Osa Odighizuwa (97)

Dorance Armstrong (92)

Sam Williams* (54)

Neville Gallimore (96)

Trysten Hill (72)

Dante Fowler Jr. (56)

Chauncey Golston (99)

Linebacker

Micah Parsons (11)

Leighton Vander Esch (55)

Anthony Barr (42)

Jabril Cox (14)

Devin Harper* (50)

Monday night we saw the season debut of Jabril Cox with Luke Gifford (57) being made inactive. We will see if the Cowboys do that again against Washington.

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs (7)

Anthony Brown (3)

Jourdan Lewis (2)

Kelvin Joseph (1)

DaRon Bland* (26)

C.J. Goodwin (29)

We will see if Nahshon Wright (25) is inactive once again.

Safety

Donovan Wilson (6)

Malik Hooker (28)

Israel Mukuamu 24)

Markquese Bell* (41)

It seems like Jayron Kearse (27) will be inactive once again as he deals with the road back from injury.

Specialists

Brett Maher (19)

Bryan Anger (5)

Jake McQuaide (44)

KaVontae Turpin (9)

C.J. Goodwin (29)

We listed Turpin and Goodwin with their technical positions (receiver and cornerback), but their primary contributions to the Cowboys come on special teams which is why they are also listed here.