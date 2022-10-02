Cowboys news: Jerry Jones explains why other owners aren’t as open to the media as him

Jerry Jones explained why he thought other owners (and general managers) aren’t as open with the media.

“I would say in the case of the general manager he has to be sensitive and has an accounting to a higher, let’s say grade or grader, in his owner. The owner generally has to have deference to the general manager relative to talking about players or deference to the coach. Well, that’s one of the positives of our structure. We don’t have those issues. So, the chain that you have there between the owner and the coach, and, if you even will, the players — I talk to the players. A coach might now know that. I talk to the other teams when the owner of the other team or other clubs might not know that. Well, I know who’s talking to everybody and I know what they’re saying, and that gives us better insight”

The Commanders want to show they can block, but Dallas may not be the right team to try and prove that.

The matchup, on paper, looks like this: Team with the NFL’s best pass rush faces team that has allowed the most sacks. A Dallas Cowboys front that leads the NFL with pressures versus a Washington Commanders line that has allowed the fourth most. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons facing a group that allowed nine sacks last week. Need we continue? And yet, it’s what the Commanders say they welcome for a simple reason. “We’re pretty excited after last week to going out and proving [to] ourselves we’re capable,” Washington right tackle Sam Cosmi said. “Very anxious for it,” said Washington left tackle Charles Leno Jr. “We got another opportunity.” On Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox), the Commanders (1-2), tied with the Cincinnati Bengals with an NFL-worst 15 sacks allowed, play at the Cowboys (2-1), a team that leads the NFL with 13 sacks and 49 pressures.

Donovan Wilson is getting respect as the #2 ranked safety by Next Gen Stats.

Rank 2 Donovan Wilson Dallas Cowboys · Year 4 Play-time percentage: 94 Tackling score: 95 Coverage score: 90 Pass-rush score: 92 OVERALL SCORE: 93 Since taking over as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2021, Dan Quinn has used nickel personnel (five defensive backs) at the second-highest rate in the NFL (79 percent of plays). Given that Quinn is also one of the last defensive play callers majoring in single-high shells (63 percent of plays since ‘21, third in NFL), that means the strong safety will often line up in the box. This year, Wilson has filled that role for the Cowboys, aligning in the box almost as frequently (41 percent of the time) as he does at deep safety (44 percent). The fourth-year pro has taken advantage of his proximity to the ball, leading all safeties with four QB pressures on just 11 blitzes. Availability has been the only weak point in Wilson’s NFL career, but if he can stay healthy, opposing quarterbacks will have to account for another emerging threat on Dallas’ aggressive defense.

Gallup should be back, and some other could be too. But not Dak Prescott yet.

Cooper Rush will start for the Cowboys this week against Washington, the third consecutive game Dak Prescott has missed. The Cowboys ruled out their starting quarterback after he missed practice all week. Prescott is hoping for a Week 5 return against the Rams, but his return is predicated on his ability to grip the football. Prescott underwent surgery on his throwing hand Sept. 12 and had stitches removed Monday. The Cowboys will see the 2022 debut of Michael Gallup, who has no designation this week after full practices every day. Gallup tore his ACL in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals and had surgery in February after swelling subsided. The Cowboys list tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (knee) as questionable. All three players were limited in the three practices this week.

Should Micah Parsons have won the Defensive Player of the Month award in September.

As the NFL bestowed its Players of the Month awards for September, fans of the Dallas Cowboys expected a familiar name on the defensive side of the ball to be found among them. While the name was indeed recognizable, it was not the one for which the fanbase had hoped. Despite being one of the most important components of the Cowboys defense, linebacker Micah Parsons did not capture the month’s honor, which ultimately went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Needless to say, Dallas’ faithful were less than enamored with the league’s choice.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.