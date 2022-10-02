Cowboys vs Commanders: Michael Gallup is active, Dalton Schultz too

The Cowboys are all set to host the Washington Commanders in an effort to notch their third straight win of the year. With kickoff rapidly approaching, both teams have announced their inactive lists ahead of today’s game:

To little surprise, Dak Prescott remains inactive for this game. Cornerback Nahshon Wright also finds himself on the inactive list once again. Jayron Kearse was listed as questionable earlier in the week but it turns out he’ll need another week to return from his injury.

Michael Gallup is making his season debut, returning from an ACL injury suffered last year, and that meant rookie Jalen Tolbert is back on the inactive list after making his debut last week. Connor McGovern is also no longer inactive, marking his return from an injury he sustained in Week 1 of the season; consequently, rookie Matt Waletzko seems to have been bumped onto the inactive list in McGovern’s place.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL), TE Dalton Schultz (PCL) and LG Connor McGovern (high-ankle sprain) are officially active today vs. Commanders. Inactive: QB Dak Prescott (right thumb), S Jayron Kearse (MCL) WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Devin Harper, T Matt Waletzko and CB Nahshon Wright. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 2, 2022

Also returning for Dallas is their top tight end Dalton Schultz, who missed last week’s game with a PCL injury. It remains to be seen if he’ll be on a snap count, as is the expectation for Gallup, or if Schultz will be a full go.

Of note for the Commanders’ inactives list is rookie offensive lineman Chris Paul, who was teammates with Cowboys left tackle Tyler Smith at Tulsa just a year ago. So, too, is former Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Wise.