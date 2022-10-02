Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders LIVE updates, scores, and highlights

The Dallas Cowboys are four quarters of football away from going 3-0 without Dak Prescott. Needless to say there are droves of people who thought pigs flying would happen sooner.

As improbable as it is a win against the Washington Commanders would position Dallas nicely for Dak Prescott’s would-be return (which could happen as soon as next week against the Los Angeles Rams). Sitting 3-1 overall, with a 2-0 record in the NFC East, would leave all of the team’s original goals well in front of them, but obviously they have to get through today first.

We will be keeping tabs on Sunday’s action for you right here. There will be quarterly updates that will include scores and highlights. Consider it a running recap of sorts if you will.

A note that the most recent corner will be listed first so if you want to read in chronological order scroll down then make your way up.

1st Quarter

The Washington Commanders won the toss and deferred which gave the Cowboys the ball to start. Early on in the drive Cooper Rush found Ezekiel Elliott for a nice 31-yard gain.

Ultimately the Cowboys stalled a bit and settled for a Brett Maher 53-yard field goal that he successfully converted.

Punts were traded, Neville Gallimore had a sack in between them, and the first quarter wrapped up calmly with Dallas already in field goal range.

Score at the end of the 1st Quarter: Dallas 3, Washington 0