Dallas Cowboys history: Cooper Rush is first quarterback in team history to win his first 4 starts

When this Dallas Cowboys season started quarterback Cooper Rush had one start to his name. That game was last season when Rush started for a then-injured Dak Prescott on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. Rush and the Cowboys were victorious which was a thrilling thing to see given how poorly the Cowboys have played without their starting quarterbacks under center in recent team history.

Speaking of team history though, Cooper Rush has carved out a very special place in it. By helping the Cowboys win their third game in a row with him under center this year Rush has now won his first four starts as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Nobody else has ever done this.

Former team quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett both got to 3-0 during their first three starts with the club, but neither was able to add a fourth win to their collection right off the bat. Cooper Rush was, and now stands alone in team history as the first quarterback to get to 4-0 in their first four starts.