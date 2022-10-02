Cowboys vs. Commanders: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 4

Cooper Rush does it again! The Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the division rival Washington Commanders extends his undefeated streak as a starting quarterback to four games and also improves the Cowboys record to 3-1 on the season.

Despite the victory in Week 4 over the Commanders, everything wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Cowboys. This unfortunately was a game that kept us on the edge of our seats until the bitter end because it always felt as if it could go either way. Fortunately, things worked out in Dallas’ favor this time.

We’re going to take a look at a few things from the Dallas Cowboys victory Sunday afternoon to identify the good, bad, and ugly from this Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

THE GOOD: Michael Gallup’s triumphant return

Michael Gallup didn’t disappoint in his 2022 debut with the Dallas Cowboys. He may have just finished fourth on the team in receiving yards Sunday afternoon against the Washington Commanders, but his two catches for 24 yards and one touchdown were both game-changing receptions. He isn’t all the way back to 100% just yet, however, his presence on the field alone helped create big plays for both CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown in Week 4. Regardless of what his stats show, it’s great to have No. 13 back in the lineup.

THE BAD: Cooper Rush’s near costly mistakes

It’s hard to fault Cooper Rush after he made history by winning his first four career starts against Washington Sunday afternoon, but in all fairness, he had two near-costly mistakes that could have prevented that from happening. It’s easy to forget because both mistakes ended up getting overturned, but No. 10 threw two interceptions in Week 4 that if they were upheld, could’ve possibly altered the course of the entire game. Fortunately for him, and the Cowboys, both interceptions ended up being negated by penalties from Washington.

THE UGLY: Failing to put the game away

In all honesty, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t play their best football this week against the Washington Commanders. They were fortunate to come away with the “W” because they continued to allow Carson Wentz and Company to hang around all Sunday afternoon. If not for some big plays that ended up going Dallas’ way like Trevon Diggs’ pass deflections in the end zone and on fourth down or Cooper Rush’s interceptions that were negated by penalty, this game very well could’ve went the other way. But, a win is a win no matter how ugly.