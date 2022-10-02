Poll: Determine what record the Dallas Cowboys will have at the bye

The Dallas Cowboys have shocked the world with their three wins since Week 1. Through what used to be the first quarter of the season (17 games makes the math weird!) the Cowboys have a 3-1 record and should feel very proud of it.

Patience mandates that we take things one week at a time and that will obviously be how the Cowboys themselves handle things. Their primary focus this week will be the Los Angeles Rams (who will be coming off of a short week after Monday Night Football), but we here can take a look further down the road.

The Cowboys are now halfway through the beginning of the season and their bye week. There are four games separating them from their bye week and they are certainly a very different four than the ones they just finished up.

Dallas will not be facing Tom Brady or the team who lost the Super Bowl last year. Instead they will be facing the Super Bowl winners in the Los Angeles Rams, one of the top teams in the NFC in the Philadelphia Eagles (also the last unbeaten team in the NFL by the way), a Detroit Lions team that can score a lot of points, and a Chicago Bears team that should be an easy win and a nice reunion with Matt Eberflus on the positive side for the Bears.

Much of predicting how Dallas will fare in this stretch comes down to not only when Dak Prescott returns but the player he is when he does so. A quarterback who can drive this offense down the field consistently on the other side of what might be the best defense in the NFL would be a welcome return, but the Rams and Eagles are tough opponents regardless of who your quarterback is. Detroit is not a pushover.

It is time to grab the crystal balls and forecast how the Cowboys will look come Week 9. What do you think their record will be?