Dallas Cowboys are 6-point underdogs vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys are on their own little hot-streak behind substitute quarterback Cooper Rush. They have won three straight games and are now 3-1 on the season, and 2-0 in the NFC East. But, in Week 5, they have to go on the road and play the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

The question of whether Dak Prescott will play or not is hanging out there. Regardless, our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have made the Cowboys 6-point underdogs for the upcoming contest on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams are 2-1 this season and have yet to play in Week 4. They will play a division rival, the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys will have the question about their quarterback to answer this week, but one thing we do know is the Cowboys defense is one of the better units in the NFL. They will have to contain Matt Stafford and the Rams’ weapons on offense, while the offensive line of the Cowboys will have to deal with Aaron Donald.