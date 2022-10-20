In the trenches: Terence Steele has solidified himself as a true starter

A few days have passed since the Dallas Cowboys’ 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Like no other rivalry, this fixture between the Cowboys and Eagles always delivers entertainment from suspect referee calls, coaching decisions, and opposing players chirping away at each other costing the Cowboys yardage.

When looking into the trenches, at how the defensive line and offensive line performed, we’ll focus on right tackle Terrance Steele after his performance against the Eagles.

Cowboys fans were skeptical of Steele being the full-time starter since the departure of La’el Collins to the Cincinnati Bengals, but Steele has been winning fans and media over with his recent performances.

Tyler Smith and Terence Steele run blocking is so much fun to watch — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) October 17, 2022

Terence Steele is an absolute bulldozer! — MajesticJunk (@adamvanchura) October 17, 2022

Gotta give the #Cowboys brass credit for sticking w Terence Steele cuz I know everyone else was ready to give up on him — Refried Dreams (@ElMexicanZombie) October 17, 2022

Steele, who is now in his third season with Dallas Cowboys, has been solid for the past few games, as he has given up only nine pressures and zero sacks so far this season.

The former Texas Tech Red Raiders football standout was undrafted in 2020, but has been displaying improvements in technique in his blocking which was evident as he drove Fletcher Cox back, opening the gap for RB Ezekiel Elliot to score against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fletcher Cox getting pushed 12+ yards out of the way by Terence Steele (notably NOT Zach Martin) on a #Cowboys rushing TD. Love the effort to make the tackle when the run spills his way too. pic.twitter.com/ikmtsjR8aK — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) October 18, 2022

As the video shows, watching Steele continue to move his feet while driving Cox back was simply beautiful to watch, Offensive line coach Joe Philbin would be ecstatic seeing this in the film room.

We also got to see the more “nasty” side of Steele, blowing up cornerback Avonte Maddox downfield. There is no question Steele has been improving game by game in the run offense.

In pass protection so far this season, he has managed to stop the likes of Cox & Hasson Riddick for the Eagles, A’Shawn Robinson for the Los Angeles Rams, and Kayvon Thibodeaux & Azeez Ojulari for the New York Giants, as Steele has only given up nine total pressures, four penalties and zero sacks.

A lot of credit for Steele’s development can be credited to Duke Manyweather, who trains and develops offensive linemen all across the country. Since joining Manyweather in the offseason, we have also seen the physical difference in size, strength, and speed all playing massive factors in Steele’s success this season.

Despite the recent loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys can be pleased that what was regarded by most fans as a weak point in the offensive line is now secured. The only thing Steele needs to keep working on is preventing penalties, once Steele can resolve that and keep progressing as he has been this season, the Cowboys could potentially see him making it to the Pro Bowl and achieving other accolades.