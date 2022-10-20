Cowboys news: The return of the Dak (Prescott) for Week 7

The return of franchise quarterback is upon us.

The wait is over, as the Dallas Cowboys seem prepared to welcome back quarterback Dak Prescott from his five-game absence against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. At least, that’s according to Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones. “That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he exited the locker room late Sunday night. “Obviously got to see the doctor, but yeah, that’s kind of my plan.” “He looks good,” Jerry Jones said. “He looks ready to go.” *On Wednesday, participation in a 70-play “mock game’’ on the practice field at The Star in which Prescott will take first-team snaps. *And then additional throwing afterward, featuring 40 to 50 throws. *On Thursday, “full participation,’’ again as the first-team QB. And if all goes well and Prescott plays Sunday? He’ll be greeted back with a rather beneficial matchup against Detroit.

Interesting takeaways from the Week 6 loss vs. the Eagles.

Even without Dak Prescott, they overcame several turnovers and a 20-0 deficit to turn it into a contest. Dallas got it as close as 20-17 but couldn’t complete the comeback and lost 26-17. Here, we look back over the game and see which players have seen their stock change heading into Week 7. Stock up: Jake Ferguson, TE With Dalton Schultz dealing with a knee injury, rookie Jake Ferguson got the start for Dallas and he didn’t disappoint. A fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin, Ferguson had just three receptions going into the Week 6 outing. He had mostly been overshadowed by undrafted rookie Peyton Hendershot but then had his best game against Philly. Stock down: Mike McCarthy, Head Coach Heading into Week 6, Mike McCarthy was earning some good grace. Not only was he riding a four-game winning streak with a backup quarterback, but he also started to show some fire when speaking to the media. The best example was when he reminded them that his team was “nobody’s underdog.”

A fiery Jerry Jones during the owners-only session had some words for Patriots owner, Robert Kraft.

NFL owners voted 31-1 on Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with commissioner Roger Goodell, but not before two of the league’s most powerful owners, the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft, engaged in a heated exchange, league and ownership sources told ESPN. The sources said Kraft joined the overwhelming majority in strong support for the measure, with Jones the lone dissenter in the owners-only session, eventually telling Kraft, “Don’t f--- with me.” Kraft replied, “Excuse me?” “Don’t mess with me,” Jones said. The measure then passed, sources said. The NFL and a Cowboys spokesman declined comment. A Patriots spokesman didn’t immediately provide a comment from the team.

This rookie tight end’s play is turning heads in Dallas

Just as he approached the end zone on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles, Jake Ferguson pulled a stutter-step move that even Dirk Nowitzki would be proud of to notch his first career touchdown. Ferguson said he didn’t remember much after making the elusive move, but he did know the play had been rehearsed several times in practice. “It was awesome,” Ferguson said. “Lining up for that play I was like, ‘Alright, this was mine.’ We had it a couple times in practice earlier last week, and I was wanting to grab the ball. And honestly, I kind of blacked out and came to when I was running across that goal line.” More than that, his first career touchdown might have meant more than some would expect. After the game Ferguson said he got a special call from his mom, who lives in Fort Meyers, Fla. “My mom was going crazy,” Ferguson said. “She’s dealing with the hurricane right now down in Fort Myers. So, she’s dealing with a lot and said, ‘I just barely watched it and everybody’s going crazy. The island’s go crazy.’ And so that’s always a good feeling and I’m definitely just very grateful.”

The Cowboys look like contenders, and have Dak Prescott returning. Do they need more help?

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but remain in good position to make a run at the playoffs. The loss puts them behind the eight ball in the NFC East, but there’s still plenty of time for them to improve, catch up to the Eagles and beat them when they meet again in Week 16. Based on what the Cowboys need and the weaknesses they have, these three veterans are worth giving a call. CB A.J. Bouye The concern is with the depth at the cornerback position. Brown was asked to play 100 percent of the snaps against the Eagles. He’s played every snap this season so far while Trevon Diggs is No. 2 at 97.6 percent. There isn’t a lot of experience behind Brown and Diggs. If either of them were to suffer an injury, the Cowboys would likely be rolling with DaRon Bland or Kelvin Joseph. WR T.Y. Hilton CeeDee Lamb has taken over as the No. 1 receiver in the offense, but after that, it’s been a disappointing picture of production. Michael Gallup is still clearly working his way back from the knee injury that cost him the beginning of the season. He only caught two of his seven targets against the Eagles for 18 yards. And after him, the Cowboys have a void at receiver. If the Cowboys want to help Prescott lift the passing game, they may have to look to add another target. The trade market might be an option, but if the Cowboys don’t want to give up any draft capital, it would make sense to reach out to T.Y. Hilton.

