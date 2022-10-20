Thursday Night Football picks and live discussion: Saints at Cardinals

Week 7 in the NFL begins tonight when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. The home-team Cardinals are 2.5 point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff are picking games this year using Tallysight, you can check out our picks for this game and the reasons why below.

Dave Halprin - The Cardinals are the pick based on nothing more than a gut feel. They are at home and there is a level of frustration on this team that they will turn into fuel against the Saints.

David Howman - Both the Cardinals and the Saints are in rough spots to start the year, and both teams are really banged up coming into this one. New Orleans’ one constant has been their tough defense, and the Cardinals offense has been far too inconsistent so far. With that in mind, I’m taking the Saints.

Tony Catalina - It hasn’t been an ideal start to the season for either team. Injuries and inconsistent play has plagued both teams as they head into a Thursday night clash. The confidence for either team to step up and take control of a game is not too high, but I lean towards talent and QB play to separate between two struggling teams. For that, give me the Cardinals for this one as Kyler gets a bump, even if slightly, for me over Andy Dalton.

RJ Ochoa - The last time that the Arizona Cardinals won a game at home was October 24th, 2021 which means that if they lose this game then they will have gone an entire year without winning at home. If there is anything I know it is that the internet is a powerful force that will make sure teams are set up in the worst possible position when it comes to narratives like this.

Plus the Saints have shown some viability throughout the season so far. Give me New Orleans.

Matt Holleran - Once again it looks like we’re in for an ugly Thursday night matchup. Both the Cardinals and Saints are dealing with tons of injuries, so key players will be missing on both sides tonight. They haven’t looked good, but I think the Cardinals offense bounces back a little with DeAndre Hopkins back in the mix. The star wideout’s return makes the difference tonight, I’ll take Arizona.

Tom Ryle - I don’t have a strong opinion on who wins this, and the viewers and Amazon are the real losers. Both teams are 2-4 and fighting just to stay relevant. I’m just making a wild guess and picking the Saints to have it together marginally better and pull out a win over the Cardinals in a likely sloppy contest.

Brian Martin - Thursday Night Football has had its fair share of poor matchups already this year and is set to feature another one in Week 7 between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. Neither team is playing good football right now, so I based my pick on who might have the slight edge. Despite having home-field advantage, I went with the Saints over the Cardinals because I like New Orleans’ defense in this matchup.