Cowboys vs. Lions injury report (Thursday): Dak Prescott says he’s starting on Sunday

Dak Prescott has been full go in practice these last two days and looks to be back in shape to be the starter for the Cowboys’ matchup against the Detroit Lions. Backup Cooper Rush took the Cowboys on a surprising 4-1 run but the team’s true starter will be back after what could have been a tumultuous start of the season.

Prescott seemed to clear the air on his official status come game time but left a little room for interpretation at a press conference on Sunday, according to PFT.

Prescott was asked during a press conference if he is starting on Sunday and he said “I am” in response. He added “I think” after a brief pause, but that aside would seem to be about avoiding any huffiness about going public with the plan for the weekend than actual doubt about where he’ll be this weekend.

Dak spoke to media today and gave us a look at his thumb and the scar that’s on it. pic.twitter.com/0l6avPg3UZ — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) October 20, 2022

CeeDee Lamb was a full participant after being limited in practice yesterday.

After sitting out of the Eagles game entirely, Dalton Schultz is back in practice without any limitations or restrictions on practice reps.

Defensive tackles Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore were both full-practice participants on Thursday, as was linebacker Devin Harper.

Jason Peters is still working though a chest injury but looks to be trending upward with his limited involvement in last Sunday's game and full-practice participation in the last two days leading up to this weekend.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb), WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) were among the full participants in practice today. OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder) the only one on 53-man roster to be limited. pic.twitter.com/KIIXDtTjv1 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 20, 2022

This may the slimmest injury report to date for the Cowboys as we enter Week 7, and the top gun is finally back in his rightful place at quarterback.

The only player on the 53-man roster to be limited in practice was offensive tackle Matt Waletzko with a shoulder injury.